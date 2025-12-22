Nvidia May Resume H200 AI Chip Exports To China In February, Days After Trump Administration Begins Policy Review: Report
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) has reportedly informed its customers in China that it plans to resume shipments of its H200 AI chips to the country by mid-February next year.
According to a Reuters report citing sources familiar with the matter, Nvidia aims to ship up to 10,000 chip modules, which are equivalent to about 80,000 H200 AI chips.
This comes days after the Trump administration reportedly launched a review of its policy on shipments of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China.
Nvidia shares were up nearly 2% in Monday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.
