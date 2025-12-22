403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nisus Finance invests Dh220 million in acquiring Lootah Avenue in Motor City
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; December 22, 2025
Nisus Finance Services Company Limited (NIFCO), has announced the acquisition of a residential building – Lootah Avenue situated in Dubai Motor Cit– – with an investment outlay of Dh220.76 million covering the cost of acquisition, transaction expenses, and refurbishment.
The investment has been made through the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The fund also operates a feeder structure in GIFT City, enabling Indian investors to participate in the opportunity.
Completed in 2021, Lootah Avenue is a fully occupied freehold development comprising 273 units, including 110 studios, 110 one-bedroom apartments, and 44 two-bedroom apartments, along with a medical centre and eight retail outlets. The project rises to 2B+G+23+1R floors on a 13,533.09 sqm plot, with a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 28,305.72 square metres and a Net Sellable Area of 24,159.51 square metres.
The investment is anchored by Nisus Finance, in partnership with global institutional funds and backed by Emirates NBD.
The investment comes as Dubai’s property market continues its record-breaking momentum in 2025, with real estate transactions reaching AED 624.1 billion during the first 11 months of the year, driven by rising off-plan sales and strong investor confidence.
“Motor City has emerged as one of the key residential and commercial micro-markets in Dubai, demonstrating stronger year-on-year price growth than the broader market, which indicates robust capital movement in”the area,” he added.
This transaction marks N’sus Finance’s largest investment in the UAE to date, with the deal size more than double the combined val’e of the fund’s existing UAE portfolio. The fund has attracted strong participation from leading institutional fund managers and global investors, alongside several family offices and UHNI individuals from the GCC and India, contributing to the expansion of its international capital base and supporting the growth of its assets under management over the past 15 months. The transaction unde’scores the fund’s ability to partner with marquee investors and reinforces its commitment to building a trusted institution in the region.
In the UAE real estate market, demand has consistently outpaced supply over recent years, a trend expected to continue. Nisus Finance’s investment strategy focuses on bridging this gap by investing in ready, income-generating rental assets with modern amenities and strong tenant appeal.
“Resale transactions have shown steady growth, indicating consistent buyer interest in existing properties. Wider buyer participation from both individual end users and smaller landlords highlights ’he area’s broad market appeal. The trend points to sustained confidence i’ the area’s liveability, supported by mature amenities and a stable resid”nt profile.”
Nisus Finance leverages over a decade of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns.
Nisus Finance specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. The company, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two core areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages INR 19.06 billion in assets as of H1 FY 2026.
Nisus Finance Services Company Limited (NIFCO), has announced the acquisition of a residential building – Lootah Avenue situated in Dubai Motor Cit– – with an investment outlay of Dh220.76 million covering the cost of acquisition, transaction expenses, and refurbishment.
The investment has been made through the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The fund also operates a feeder structure in GIFT City, enabling Indian investors to participate in the opportunity.
Completed in 2021, Lootah Avenue is a fully occupied freehold development comprising 273 units, including 110 studios, 110 one-bedroom apartments, and 44 two-bedroom apartments, along with a medical centre and eight retail outlets. The project rises to 2B+G+23+1R floors on a 13,533.09 sqm plot, with a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 28,305.72 square metres and a Net Sellable Area of 24,159.51 square metres.
The investment is anchored by Nisus Finance, in partnership with global institutional funds and backed by Emirates NBD.
The investment comes as Dubai’s property market continues its record-breaking momentum in 2025, with real estate transactions reaching AED 624.1 billion during the first 11 months of the year, driven by rising off-plan sales and strong investor confidence.
“Motor City has emerged as one of the key residential and commercial micro-markets in Dubai, demonstrating stronger year-on-year price growth than the broader market, which indicates robust capital movement in”the area,” he added.
This transaction marks N’sus Finance’s largest investment in the UAE to date, with the deal size more than double the combined val’e of the fund’s existing UAE portfolio. The fund has attracted strong participation from leading institutional fund managers and global investors, alongside several family offices and UHNI individuals from the GCC and India, contributing to the expansion of its international capital base and supporting the growth of its assets under management over the past 15 months. The transaction unde’scores the fund’s ability to partner with marquee investors and reinforces its commitment to building a trusted institution in the region.
In the UAE real estate market, demand has consistently outpaced supply over recent years, a trend expected to continue. Nisus Finance’s investment strategy focuses on bridging this gap by investing in ready, income-generating rental assets with modern amenities and strong tenant appeal.
“Resale transactions have shown steady growth, indicating consistent buyer interest in existing properties. Wider buyer participation from both individual end users and smaller landlords highlights ’he area’s broad market appeal. The trend points to sustained confidence i’ the area’s liveability, supported by mature amenities and a stable resid”nt profile.”
Nisus Finance leverages over a decade of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns.
Nisus Finance specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. The company, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two core areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages INR 19.06 billion in assets as of H1 FY 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment