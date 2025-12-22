How Tech Is Personalizing The Future Of Food And Building Consumer Trust Analysis Report 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore market opportunities through safety and sustainability-driven smart food features. Build consumer trust by simplifying complex systems and blending traditional cues to adapt to consumer needs without adding friction. Leverage insights to innovate and guide strategic decisions in fast-moving consumer goods.

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: How Tech is Personalizing the Future of Food" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report explores how to build consumer trust in the future of smart food.

This report explores how food and drink brands can build that trust, simplify complex systems, and create real value through smart, adaptive solutions that meet people where they are without adding friction to their lives.

Report Scope



There is a solid baseline of trust for digital diagnostics.

The most appealing smart features are safety- and sustainability-driven. Amidst rising skepticism, trust in traditional cues still matters.

Reasons to Buy



Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector. Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

The rise of personalization in everyday eating

What "smart" really means to consumers

Trust gaps in the smart living experience

Tech-driven guidance in food choices

Takeaways Appendix

Companies Featured



Calbee

Samsung

Care/of

Gatorade

Mimica

Neutrogena

Fresh Inset

Janssen

Kirin

Emteq

Twilio

Zoe

Just Salad

Albertsons

January AI Instacart

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900