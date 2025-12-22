Revival Gold Consolidates Mercur Gold Project By Exercising Option To Acquire 100% Of Barrick's Interest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Revival Gold” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce that it has delivered a notice to exercise its option (the“Option”) to acquire 100% of Barrick Mining Corporation's (“Barrick”) interest in the Mercur Gold Project (“Mercur”) in Utah, marking a significant step forward on the path to re-starting production. The Option was granted and exercised pursuant to the Mineral Lease and Option to Purchase Agreement dated May 13, 2021, as amended (“Option Agreement”) among certain wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and certain affiliates of Barrick.

The Option Agreement covers mineral interests amounting to 996 hectares, bringing the total Mercur project area to approximately 7,200 hectares. Revival Gold and its affiliates had previously consolidated ground held by a successor to Homestake Mining Company and various other owners.

Revival Gold completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Mercur Gold Project in mid-2025 (the“PEA”) and undertook a 13,000-meter drill program this year to, among other things, support a planned 2026 pre-feasibility study and start the state mine permitting process in Utah.

Mercur Heap Leach PEA Highlights 1



Life-of-mine average production of 95,600 ounces of gold per year over a 10-year mine life;

After-tax NPV of $294 million at a 5% discount rate and a gold price of $2,175 per ounce, increasing to a $752 million NPV at a gold price of $3,000 per ounce; and Mine permitting is expected to take about two years to complete.



“Barrick produced 1.4 million ounces of gold at Mercur, but never controlled the contiguous Homestake claims and west Mercur land position. This option exercise completes the consolidation of a large Carlin-style gold system – a rarity outside the Nevada gold majors – and comes with paved road access, an energized powerline to the site and extensive technical information”, said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.“Mercur is our top priority to move to production. Utah is a favourable jurisdiction, and we expect a relatively short timeline to re-permit Mercur for mining.”

Mr. Agro continued,“Mercur's PEA economics have the potential to drive transformational value for Revival Gold's shareholders. Barrick has operated to high standards of environmental and community stewardship at Mercur and Revival Gold is committed to upholding the same high standards.”

Note: 1See the technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report – Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Mercur Gold Project, Camp Floyd and Ophir Mining District, Tooele and Utah Counties, Utah, USA,” prepared by Kappes, Cassiday & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC, with an effective date of March 25, 2025.

Option Exercise Details

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Revival Gold must have incurred at least C$6 million in exploration expenditures prior to January 2nd, 2026, which has been completed. In accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, to exercise the Option, Revival Gold will enter into a membership interest purchase agreement (the“MIPA”) with Barrick Gold Exploration Inc. pursuant to which Revival Gold will acquire Barrick Resources (USA) Inc. (or a successor company thereof) (the“Acquisition”). Revival Gold will compensate Barrick as follows, with each such payment being in cash, or at the sole discretion of Barrick, in Revival Gold common shares: US$5 million on the closing of the Option and US$5 million on each of the first, second and third anniversary of commercial production.

In addition, on closing of the Option, in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement, Revival Gold will grant Barrick a 2% net smelter return royalty over the mineral interests which are subject of the Option Agreement (the“Mining Claims”) and a 1% net smelter return royalty on all mineral properties of which Revival Gold has an interest within 1 kilometre of the Mining Claims (“Barrick Area of Interest”). An overview of the Mercur land package highlighting property interests associated with the Option Agreement is provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Mercur Gold Project Land Package









The closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur on or around April 1st, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, all necessary regulatory approvals, execution of the MIPA and other customary closing conditions including Revival Gold taking on environmental surety bonding. Revival Gold is working closely with Barrick to transition site management and is committed to continuing the strong stewardship standards set by Barrick.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol“RVG” and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol“RVLGF”. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

