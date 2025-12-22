403
Australia sees surge in Measles cases in 2025
(MENAFN) Measles infections in Australia have surged sharply in 2025, with case numbers nearly tripling compared to last year, according to reports.
The country has recorded 168 confirmed measles cases so far this year, up from 57 cases in 2024, as stated by local media. This increase reflects a broader global trend, with roughly 59 countries experiencing major measles outbreaks in 2024.
Historical data shows fluctuating measles incidence in Australia: 26 cases were reported in 2023, seven in 2022, and none in 2021. Although the nation was officially declared measles-free in 2014, outbreaks have recurred, including a notable spike to 284 cases in 2019.
Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease caused by a virus, which can lead to severe complications and, in some cases, death, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine, approximately 95,000 measles-related deaths occurred worldwide in 2024, primarily among unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under the age of five.
