Denmark summons US ambassador over Greenland envoy
(MENAFN) Denmark is set to summon the US ambassador in Copenhagen after US President Donald Trump appointed a special envoy for Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, according to reports.
The Danish foreign minister said the government would request an explanation from the US ambassador following Washington’s decision to designate the governor of a US state as a special envoy to Greenland, despite the United States already maintaining diplomatic representation in Denmark.
"It is completely unacceptable. That is why I have also decided in consultation with our Greenlandic colleagues that we will call in the US ambassador for talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the foreign minister said.
He explained that Copenhagen is seeking clarity on the rationale behind appointing a separate envoy for Greenland, questioning the necessity of the move given existing diplomatic channels.
Trump has renewed his focus on Greenland since returning to office, citing the island’s strategic importance and significant natural resources. In the past, he described acquiring Greenland as an “absolute necessity” for US economic security and likened the idea to a “large real estate deal.”
Both Denmark and Greenland, however, have consistently rejected the notion of US ownership, repeatedly making clear that the island is not for sale in response to such proposals.
Greenland, which was once a Danish colony, was granted home rule in 1979 and continues to be part of the Danish realm. In a 2008 referendum, 75.5% of voters backed the Self-Government Act, which took effect in June 2009. The reform expanded Greenland’s internal autonomy while leaving responsibility for foreign affairs, defense, and security with Denmark.
