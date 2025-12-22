Bitget Wallet And Alchemy Pay Launch Zero-Fee USDC On-Ramp Backed By Coinbase

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the everyday finance app, has introduced a zero-fee USDC on-ramp with Alchemy Pay, broadening access to digital dollars across emerging markets. The program allows users to purchase USDC with 0% transaction fees, no network fees, competitive market-referenced FX rates, and one-click checkout through Apple Pay and Google Pay, offering a familiar experience for everyday users. The zero-fee structure is supported through Alchemy Pay's stablecoin subsidy program, which is funded in collaboration with Coinbase to expand access to USDC in key growth markets. The feature is available directly through Bitget Wallet's Buy Crypto portal.

The rollout spans Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, supporting global payment channels such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Mastercard, and Visa. It also integrates a wide range of domestic rails and local bank transfers. Smaller-value purchases settle instantly, offering a more seamless experience for users who rely on frequent, everyday on-ramps.

"At Alchemy Pay, we are dedicated to building bridges that simplify and enhance the crypto experience for users worldwide. Our collaboration with Bitget Wallet on this USDC 0 Ramp Fee Campaign is a testament to that mission. By eliminating barriers to entry, we're empowering more people to seamlessly access and utilize digital dollars. This initiative reflects our shared vision of a more open, efficient, and inclusive financial ecosystem," said Ailona Tsik, CMO at Alchemy Pay.

Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet, added: "Stablecoins are increasingly used as a straightforward way to store and move value. Ensuring people can access USDC through familiar payment methods without added fees or complexity helps make these tools more relevant to everyday financial needs." He noted that Bitget Wallet will continue expanding localized fiat-to-stablecoin pathways to support growing demand for digital dollars across high-adoption markets.

The zero-fee on-ramp builds on Bitget Wallet's broader support for stablecoin accessibility. The wallet offers more than 80 payment methods to buy and sell crypto across over 100 markets, enables stablecoin-based gas fees on several major blockchains, and supports USDC usage across card payments in over 50 markets, QR transactions, bank transfers, and in-app spending. Users can also allocate USDC to yield-generating options through integrated DeFi protocols, with rates of up to 10% annually.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's blog.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to buy/sell, trade, earn, and spend crypto seamlessly. Users can explore millions of assets, grow their wealth, and make everyday payments - all while maintaining full ownership of their funds, safeguarded by advanced security and a $700 million protection fund. Bitget Wallet embodies the vision of Crypto for Everyone - empowering people to access faster, fairer, and borderless financial opportunities.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact ...

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off-Ramp, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout and its newly launched RWA platform, Alchemy Pay supports fiat payments in 173 countries. The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The RWA platform allows global users to invest in tokenized real-world assets using local fiat currencies, lowering entry barriers and democratizing access to traditional financial instruments. Our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | Medium | Discord

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at