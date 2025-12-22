403
Trump names Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana, will serve as the United States special envoy to Greenland, as stated by reports.
Trump highlighted Landry’s understanding of Greenland’s strategic importance for US national security and said he will “strongly” advocate for American interests to safeguard the nation, its allies, and global security. “Congratulations Jeff,” Trump added on his social media platform.
Greenland, a Danish territory since 1953, has drawn Trump’s attention due to its strategic position and abundant mineral resources. Trump has previously described acquiring Greenland as an “absolute necessity” for US economic security, likening it to a “large real estate deal.”
Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposals to sell the territory, with Danish authorities reaffirming their sovereignty over the island.
