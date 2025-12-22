Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump names Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland

Trump names Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland


2025-12-22 03:24:07
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana, will serve as the United States special envoy to Greenland, as stated by reports.

Trump highlighted Landry’s understanding of Greenland’s strategic importance for US national security and said he will “strongly” advocate for American interests to safeguard the nation, its allies, and global security. “Congratulations Jeff,” Trump added on his social media platform.

Greenland, a Danish territory since 1953, has drawn Trump’s attention due to its strategic position and abundant mineral resources. Trump has previously described acquiring Greenland as an “absolute necessity” for US economic security, likening it to a “large real estate deal.”

Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposals to sell the territory, with Danish authorities reaffirming their sovereignty over the island.

MENAFN22122025000045017640ID1110510547



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search