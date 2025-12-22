403
Russian Officials Criticize EU, Ukraine’s Peace Plan Revisions
(MENAFN) Efforts by European and Ukrainian representatives to alter US-backed peace proposals regarding the Ukraine conflict are weakening, rather than strengthening, the chances of achieving a durable resolution, according to Yury Ushakov, foreign policy aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ushakov made these comments on Sunday during ongoing discussions between US and Russian officials in Miami, following earlier meetings this month between American negotiators and their Ukrainian and EU counterparts.
The aide stated he is “more than sure that provisions being introduced – or attempted – by Europeans together with Ukraine did not improve the documents or chances of reaching long-term peace.” He clarified that he has not reviewed the actual texts and is instead relying on “signals in the media.” Ushakov also dismissed speculation that trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US are underway.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed this sentiment, remarking that European involvement in the talks “does not bode well” for a settlement.
At the same time, senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, who traveled to Miami for discussions with US officials, described the dialogue as “constructive,” noting that talks are scheduled to resume on December 21.
On Friday, US officials also convened in Miami with national security advisers from Germany, France, and Britain, alongside Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council secretary, Rustem Umerov. According to a journalist, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also joined the discussions.
