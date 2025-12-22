403
North Macedonia aims to strengthen ties with Turkey
(MENAFN) North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said on Sunday that she expects bilateral relations with Türkiye to continue strengthening, emphasizing friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.
“I believe that in the coming period, together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will continue to further deepen these relations in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect,” Siljanovska-Davkova said during an event in Skopje.
The remarks were made at a reception celebrating Turkish Language Education Day on Dec. 21, as well as the 20th anniversary of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s (TIKA) Skopje Program Coordination Office.
Siljanovska-Davkova also highlighted the Turkish community in North Macedonia as one of the strongest ties linking the two countries.
Türkiye’s ambassador to Skopje, Fatih Ulusoy, noted that North Macedonia is a country where diverse ethnic, religious, and cultural communities coexist peacefully, and said the Turkish community—one of the nation’s historic and founding groups—holds a special and valued place within that society.
