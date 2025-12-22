Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
North Macedonia aims to strengthen ties with Turkey

North Macedonia aims to strengthen ties with Turkey


2025-12-22 01:39:00
(MENAFN) North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said on Sunday that she expects bilateral relations with Türkiye to continue strengthening, emphasizing friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.

“I believe that in the coming period, together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will continue to further deepen these relations in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect,” Siljanovska-Davkova said during an event in Skopje.

The remarks were made at a reception celebrating Turkish Language Education Day on Dec. 21, as well as the 20th anniversary of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s (TIKA) Skopje Program Coordination Office.

Siljanovska-Davkova also highlighted the Turkish community in North Macedonia as one of the strongest ties linking the two countries.

Türkiye’s ambassador to Skopje, Fatih Ulusoy, noted that North Macedonia is a country where diverse ethnic, religious, and cultural communities coexist peacefully, and said the Turkish community—one of the nation’s historic and founding groups—holds a special and valued place within that society.

MENAFN22122025000045017640ID1110510213



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search