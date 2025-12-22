Zorts Sports Announces Strategic Partnership With GAME Network To Expand Youth And Amateur Sports Visibility

The partnership brings together Zorts' tournament infrastructure and GAME Network's media and broadcasting capabilities to create a more connected ecosystem for athletes, event operators, families, and fans.

Zorts provides end-to-end tournament management solutions, including online registration, scheduling, live scoring, eligibility checks, and age verification. Through this collaboration, events powered by Zorts will gain expanded access to GAME Network's livestreaming, athlete storytelling, and digital content distribution platform.

Together, the companies aim to bridge the gap between sports operations and media exposure, offering a unified experience from team registration through post-game highlights and athlete features.

About GAME Network

GAME Network is a fast-growing sports media platform built around athlete-driven storytelling, premium live broadcasts, and original content that follows the journey from youth sports through the collegiate and professional levels. The platform delivers coverage across football, basketball, baseball, track, cheer, and other sports, with a focus on authentic storytelling and high-quality production.

GAME Network has produced content featuring rising football prospects including Tetairoa McMillan, Elic Ayomanor, Mason Graham, Jaylin Smith, and Denzel Burke.

The network has also collaborated with nationally recognized high school programs such as Mater Dei High School, St. John Bosco High School, Bishop Gorman High School, and St. Frances Academy, as well as collegiate programs including University of Arizona, University of Southern California, University of Oklahoma, University of Alabama, University of Miami, and Louisiana State University.

Why the Zorts x GAME Network Partnership Matters

Both organizations share a common mission: to elevate youth and amateur sports through technology, transparency, and accessible media exposure.

By combining Zorts' operational infrastructure with GAME Network's streaming and content capabilities, the partnership enables:



Expanded Athlete Visibility

Increased exposure opportunities for youth, high school, and collegiate athletes through livestreams, features, and digital media distribution.



Seamless Integration for Event Operators

Tournament directors using Zorts can connect their events with GAME Network's broadcast and content ecosystem.

A Unified Sports Experience

From registration and scheduling to game coverage and highlight reels, athletes and families benefit from a more connected sports pipeline.



The collaboration also opens the door to featured livestreams of select Zorts-powered events, exclusive coverage of elite tournaments, athlete spotlight segments, and integrated promotional support for participating organizations.

About Zorts Sports

Zorts Sports is a sports-technology platform designed to support youth and amateur sports organizations with modern tournament management tools. The platform helps streamline operations while improving transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for athletes, families, and event operators.

