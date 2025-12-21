403
Airbus pulls key systems from Google over security concerns
(MENAFN) European aerospace giant Airbus has decided to shift critical digital systems away from Google’s cloud services due to security and data sovereignty concerns tied to US jurisdiction over sensitive industrial data.
The move follows scrutiny of Google, which faces a US class-action lawsuit alleging privacy violations linked to its AI assistant Gemini. The lawsuit claims the tool was activated across Gmail, Chat, and Meet without user consent, giving Google access to emails, attachments, and video calls. Google denies the allegations.
Airbus plans to issue a major tender to migrate mission-critical workloads to a digitally sovereign European cloud. The transition will cover core systems, including production, business management, and aircraft design data. The company estimates an 80% chance of finding a European provider meeting its technical and legal requirements.
“I need a sovereign cloud because part of the information is extremely sensitive from a national and European perspective,” Airbus executive Catherine Jestin said. “We want to ensure this information remains under European control.”
The tender, valued at over €50 million ($58.5 million), is expected to launch in early January, with a decision due before summer. Airbus, a leader in global aircraft orders for the past six years, noted that US rival Boeing is likely to overtake it this year. CEO Guillaume Faury attributed Boeing’s advantage to political support during trade negotiations, while former US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for boosting Boeing sales.
