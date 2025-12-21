403
Australia Launches Intelligence Review
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the nation’s federal intelligence and law enforcement institutions will undergo a comprehensive review following the Dec. 14 mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
In his statement, Albanese said the assessment would be finalized by April and made public, according to a broadcaster.
On the evening of Dec. 14, a man and his son opened fire on the beach, killing 15 people and wounding 42 others. Authorities classified the assault as a "terrorist attack."
The prime minister described the “atrocity” as evidence of the “rapidly changing security environment in our nation,” stressing that “our security agencies must be in the best position to respond."
Dennis Richardson, former head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) and ex-leader of the defense and foreign affairs departments, will oversee the review through the prime minister’s office.
The inquiry will focus on federal bodies, including ASIO and the Australian Federal Police, examining their "powers, structures, processes, and sharing arrangements in place to keep Australians safe."
Sunday was marked as a “National Day of Reflection” to honor the victims of the Bondi Beach tragedy. Albanese attended a memorial service at the site alongside New South Wales Premier Chris Minns.
“Terrorists have sought to divide this country but this is a time to stand united – particularly on this National Day of Reflection,” Albanese stated via US social media platform X.
