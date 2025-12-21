403
French farmers keep road blockades amid Christmas truce
(MENAFN) French farmers continued their protests on Saturday, maintaining road and highway blockades in southwestern France, despite government appeals for a Christmas truce. The demonstrations are fueled by opposition to mandatory cattle culling over a skin disease and concerns over the EU-Mercosur trade deal.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu had announced an €11 million ($12 million) support fund following talks with agricultural unions and postponed the signing of the Mercosur deal, broadcaster BFMTV reported. Lecornu also proposed a new meeting with the unions in early January. On Friday, around 80 full or partial blockades were recorded, particularly in southern regions.
Farmers have been demonstrating for a week against the government’s policy of systematically culling cattle herds upon detection of nodular dermatitis, also known as lumpy skin disease. They are also expressing dissatisfaction with the trade agreement between the EU and the South American bloc Mercosur, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
“France has secured the postponement of the signing of the agreement with Mercosur because, at this stage, the terms are not satisfactory. We are putting forward common-sense demands, legitimately raised by our farmers: a robust safeguard clause, reciprocity through mirror clauses, and effective controls on imported products,” French President Emmanuel Macron said via the social media platform X.
On Thursday, farmers from across Europe also gathered in Brussels to protest the trade agreement.
