Gaza Defense recovers almost one hundred Palestinians bodies from rubble
(MENAFN) Gaza Civil Defense reported on Saturday that it had retrieved the bodies of 94 Palestinians from the rubble in the enclave.
The recovered bodies were taken from central Gaza City and transferred to the forensic department at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, after which arrangements were made for burial at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Deir al-Balah.
Authorities noted that thousands of Palestinians are still believed to be trapped under the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which began in October 2023.
Civil Defense, working alongside the ministries of health and religious endowments, has been coordinating efforts to transfer thousands of bodies buried in various locations to proper cemeteries.
Since the start of the conflict, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 70,700 people, predominantly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others, before a ceasefire took effect on October 10.
