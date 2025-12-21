403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgian Premier Bart De Wever Ridicules Politico
(MENAFN) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever openly mocked Politico on Thursday after the outlet described him as “Russia’s most valuable asset.” He quipped that he was returning to his “dacha in St. Petersburg” to join “neighbours” Gérard Depardieu and Bashar al-Assad.
The Axel Springer-owned Politico, which employs around 350 staff in its European office, had taken aim at De Wever, portraying him as a “bespectacled 54-year-old” and an “eccentric figure at the EU summit table, with his penchant for round-collared shirts, Roman history and witty one-liners.” The article, written by four reporters in early December, coincided with De Wever’s resistance to the asset-seizure proposal, which had become a major obstacle for Merz and von der Leyen.
After the German-supported plan collapsed at what was seen as a disastrous EU Summit for Merz and von der Leyen, De Wever directly confronted one of the journalists behind the piece.
“Politico, you published some very nice articles with some very nice titles, claiming that I was Russia’s most valuable asset? I like that one a lot. I will remember that one. But go ahead with your question anyway, because as I said, a real politician lets go of his emotions, even if these emotions are pure anger, vengeance, and maybe even violence.”
The Axel Springer-owned Politico, which employs around 350 staff in its European office, had taken aim at De Wever, portraying him as a “bespectacled 54-year-old” and an “eccentric figure at the EU summit table, with his penchant for round-collared shirts, Roman history and witty one-liners.” The article, written by four reporters in early December, coincided with De Wever’s resistance to the asset-seizure proposal, which had become a major obstacle for Merz and von der Leyen.
After the German-supported plan collapsed at what was seen as a disastrous EU Summit for Merz and von der Leyen, De Wever directly confronted one of the journalists behind the piece.
“Politico, you published some very nice articles with some very nice titles, claiming that I was Russia’s most valuable asset? I like that one a lot. I will remember that one. But go ahead with your question anyway, because as I said, a real politician lets go of his emotions, even if these emotions are pure anger, vengeance, and maybe even violence.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment