403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany to Expand Spy Agency’s Offensive Powers
(MENAFN) The Chancellery in Berlin has suggested granting Germany’s foreign intelligence service, which is currently focused mainly on surveillance, the authority to conduct sabotage and other offensive operations abroad, according to a news agency reporting on Friday.
The Federal Intelligence Service (BND), established in 1956 in post-war West Germany, was initially restricted in its capabilities, much like the armed forces. Up to now, the BND has only been permitted to collect and analyze intelligence.
A new draft law, reviewed by German outlets, would enable the agency to operate far more aggressively, authorizing cyberattacks, sabotage missions, and other offensive actions.
If enacted, the legislation would also broaden the BND’s domestic surveillance powers. Agents could enter suspects’ residences to covertly install spyware on computers and other devices. The bill would further expand the use of facial recognition systems and the tracking of vehicle movements and travel routes.
Under the proposed framework, intelligence officers could only employ these new powers if Germany’s recently formed National Security Council determines that a “systematic threat” exists. Following that, a parliamentary committee responsible for overseeing intelligence services would need to approve the measure with a two-thirds majority.
The Federal Intelligence Service (BND), established in 1956 in post-war West Germany, was initially restricted in its capabilities, much like the armed forces. Up to now, the BND has only been permitted to collect and analyze intelligence.
A new draft law, reviewed by German outlets, would enable the agency to operate far more aggressively, authorizing cyberattacks, sabotage missions, and other offensive actions.
If enacted, the legislation would also broaden the BND’s domestic surveillance powers. Agents could enter suspects’ residences to covertly install spyware on computers and other devices. The bill would further expand the use of facial recognition systems and the tracking of vehicle movements and travel routes.
Under the proposed framework, intelligence officers could only employ these new powers if Germany’s recently formed National Security Council determines that a “systematic threat” exists. Following that, a parliamentary committee responsible for overseeing intelligence services would need to approve the measure with a two-thirds majority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment