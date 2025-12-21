Two Palestinians Killed By Israeli Forces Near Jenin

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 21 (Petra) -- Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces during overnight raids on the towns of Silat al-Harithiya and Qabatiya, west and south of Jenin city in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.In Silat al-Harithiya, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams responded to a critical gunshot injury sustained by 22-year-old Ahmad Zyoud, who was shot in the chest. Paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and transferred him to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.In Qabatiya, Israeli forces reportedly prevented Red Crescent crews from reaching another critically wounded individual who had been shot. The Ministry of Health later announced the death of the injured person, identified as 16-year-old Rayan Mohammad Abu Mualla, adding that Israeli forces withheld his body.With the deaths of Zyoud and Abu Mualla, the number of Palestinians killed in Jenin since the start of the offensive on the city and its refugee camp on January 21 has risen to 62.