Ooredoo Qatar Powers Connectivity At Major Events With Over 1.5Mn Attendees

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ooredoo Qatar has delivered uninterrupted, high-capacity connectivity across a series of major international sporting championships and conferences hosted in the country throughout this year.

The network delivered high-capacity connectivity across events that collectively welcomed more than 1.5mn spectators and delegates, handling over 300 terabytes of mobile data traffic and 6mn voice calls, while maintaining a 99.99% call setup success rate.

Peak moments generated extreme surges in data and voice traffic, with 5G services accounting for more than 60% of total traffic and VoLTE usage exceeding 95%, delivering superior voice clarity and reliability.

Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad al-Thani said,“As Qatar continues to attract major international gatherings and position itself as a global destination, our role extends beyond providing connectivity.

“We are building the intelligent, resilient digital infrastructure that enables the nation's long-term objectives. Every successful event reinforces Qatar's global reputation and demonstrates what's possible when technology, planning, and execution align.”

Ooredoo Qatar mobile data traffic terabytes