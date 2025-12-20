Ooredoo Qatar Powers Connectivity At Major Events With Over 1.5Mn Attendees
The network delivered high-capacity connectivity across events that collectively welcomed more than 1.5mn spectators and delegates, handling over 300 terabytes of mobile data traffic and 6mn voice calls, while maintaining a 99.99% call setup success rate.
Peak moments generated extreme surges in data and voice traffic, with 5G services accounting for more than 60% of total traffic and VoLTE usage exceeding 95%, delivering superior voice clarity and reliability.
Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad al-Thani said,“As Qatar continues to attract major international gatherings and position itself as a global destination, our role extends beyond providing connectivity.
“We are building the intelligent, resilient digital infrastructure that enables the nation's long-term objectives. Every successful event reinforces Qatar's global reputation and demonstrates what's possible when technology, planning, and execution align.”Ooredoo Qatar mobile data traffic terabytes
