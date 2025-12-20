Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ooredoo Qatar Powers Connectivity At Major Events With Over 1.5Mn Attendees

Ooredoo Qatar Powers Connectivity At Major Events With Over 1.5Mn Attendees


2025-12-20 11:10:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo Qatar has delivered uninterrupted, high-capacity connectivity across a series of major international sporting championships and conferences hosted in the country throughout this year.

The network delivered high-capacity connectivity across events that collectively welcomed more than 1.5mn spectators and delegates, handling over 300 terabytes of mobile data traffic and 6mn voice calls, while maintaining a 99.99% call setup success rate.

Peak moments generated extreme surges in data and voice traffic, with 5G services accounting for more than 60% of total traffic and VoLTE usage exceeding 95%, delivering superior voice clarity and reliability.

Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad al-Thani said,“As Qatar continues to attract major international gatherings and position itself as a global destination, our role extends beyond providing connectivity.

“We are building the intelligent, resilient digital infrastructure that enables the nation's long-term objectives. Every successful event reinforces Qatar's global reputation and demonstrates what's possible when technology, planning, and execution align.”

Ooredoo Qatar mobile data traffic terabytes

MENAFN20122025000067011011ID1110507200



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search