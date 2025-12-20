IBM Widens Skills Push To Reach Five Million Learners By 2030

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

IBM has set out an ambitious plan to equip five million people across India with skills in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing by 2030, deepening its long-running SkillsBuild programme and expanding partnerships with governments, universities and employers to address widening technology talent gaps.

The initiative, led by IBM, centres on scaling IBM SkillsBuild, a free digital learning platform that blends online courses, project-based learning and industry-recognised credentials. The company said the expansion will prioritise job-ready capabilities aligned with fast-evolving enterprise demand, including generative AI applications, cloud security and the foundations of quantum information science.

IBM executives framed the move as a response to structural shifts in the labour market, where automation and AI adoption are reshaping roles faster than traditional education systems can adapt. India's large and youthful workforce, combined with rapid digitalisation across banking, healthcare, manufacturing and public services, has made skills development a policy and business imperative. Government estimates show millions of new digital roles emerging this decade even as legacy jobs are redefined.

The company plans to deepen curriculum integration with higher education institutions, vocational colleges and secondary schools, embedding SkillsBuild content into coursework while expanding teacher training so faculty can deliver updated material. IBM also intends to widen collaborations with state governments and industry bodies to tailor programmes for local employment needs, particularly in tier-two and tier-three cities where access to advanced training has lagged.

SkillsBuild offers modular pathways that range from introductory digital literacy to advanced certifications, with content developed by IBM practitioners and academic partners. Learners can earn digital badges in areas such as data analysis, AI ethics, cybersecurity fundamentals and cloud computing, alongside exposure to quantum concepts through simulations and guided labs. IBM said it will add more experiential components, including hackathons, internships and employer-linked projects, to strengthen transitions from learning to work.

Cybersecurity has been highlighted as a priority track, reflecting persistent shortages of security professionals and rising risks to critical infrastructure and enterprises. Courses will cover threat analysis, incident response and secure system design, with an emphasis on practical skills that align with global frameworks. In AI, the focus extends beyond coding to include responsible deployment, model governance and sector-specific use cases, areas that employers increasingly cite as gaps among graduates.

Quantum computing, still an emerging field, forms the third pillar of the programme. IBM operates one of the world's largest fleets of quantum systems accessible via the cloud, and the curriculum introduces learners to quantum mechanics, algorithms and programming tools. While near-term job creation in quantum remains limited, IBM argues that early exposure will build a pipeline of talent capable of supporting research, hardware development and future commercial applications.

The scale of the target reflects IBM's broader workforce strategy, which has shifted towards skills-based hiring and continuous learning. The company has previously said that formal degrees are no longer the sole proxy for capability, particularly in fast-moving technology domains. By expanding free access to training and credentials, IBM aims to widen participation among women, underrepresented communities and learners from non-traditional backgrounds.

Industry analysts view the plan as part of a competitive race among global technology firms to cultivate ecosystems of skilled users and developers. Cloud providers, software companies and chipmakers have all launched large-scale training commitments, seeking both social impact and long-term commercial benefits as trained professionals tend to adopt familiar platforms. For India, such programmes complement national efforts to boost digital skills and attract high-value investment, though experts caution that quality, relevance and job linkage will determine outcomes.

