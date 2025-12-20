Indigo Warns Early-Morning Fog Likely To Disrupt Flights In Delhi, Parts Of North India - Full Advisory Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across Delhi and several parts of northern India on Sunday. The airline said reduced visibility in the early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes.

IndiGo said,“Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations.” The advisory added that safety remains the airline's top priority.

IndiGo added that its operations teams will remain fully prepared through the night, closely monitoring weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

IndiGo's advice for travellers

Acknowledging the difficulties caused by seasonal weather disruptions, the airline expressed appreciation for passengers' patience.

IndiGo advised travellers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport through the given link (bit/3ZWAQXd). Passengers whose flights are affected can rebook or request a refund via the airline's official websit in/plan-b).

The airline reiterated its commitment to keeping passengers informed and ensuring smooth travel despite challenging weather conditions.“We will remain vigilant and will do everything we can to keep your journey moving smoothly. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement said.

Dense fog disrupts order

Dense fog is common in northern India during winter, particularly in the early morning. The phenomenon disrupts air, rail, and road transport.

Earlier, due to low visibility from dense fog, 66 arrival and departure flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Also, on Saturday, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that low-visibility procedures are underway. Delhi Airport also noted that all flight operations are functioning normally in the city.

In its 7:00 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," said the statement.

Meanwhile, four flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport. Among them, three flights to and from Amritsar and Delhi were cancelled due to adverse weather in those cities.



