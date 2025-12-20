Insulation Market Size To Exceed USD 115.05 Billion By 2033, At 7.49% CAGR Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. insulation market is estimated at USD 12.92 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 24.94 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.58% from 2026–2033. Growth is driven by strict energy-efficiency regulations, building retrofits, and rising demand for eco-friendly materials. Austin, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insulation Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Insulation Market Size Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency in Residential and Commercial Buildings is Driving Market Growth Globally The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable building practices worldwide is a key factor propelling the insulation market's expansion. To cut down on energy use and carbon emissions, governments are enforcing stringent building codes and regulations that promote the use of electrical, acoustic, and thermal insulation materials. Insulation solutions are being used more and more in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors to increase occupant comfort, save energy costs, and improve heating and cooling efficiency. Get a Sample Report of Insulation Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

GAF Materials Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Johns Manville

Cellofoam North America, Inc.

Rockwool International A/S

DuPont

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Kingspan Group

BASF

Knauf Insulation

Armacell International Holding GmbH

URSA

Covestro AG

Recticel NV/SA

Carlisle Companies, Inc.

Bridgestone Corporation

Fletcher Building

3M Company Owens Corning Insulation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 64.61 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 115.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.49% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation .By Insulation Type (Thermal Insulation, Acoustic Insulation, Electrical Insulation)

.By Form (Blanket, Board, Foam, Batt, Loose Fill, Spray)

.By Material Type (Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene Foam Insulation (XPS), Calcium-Magnesium-Silicate (CMS) Fibers, Calcium Silicate, Polyurethane, Aerogel, Others – Cellulose, Phenolic Foam, etc.)

.By End User (Building & Construction, HVAC & OEM, Transportation, Appliances, Others)





High Raw Material Costs and Price Volatility May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

The price volatility of raw materials like fiberglass, mineral wool, polyurethane, and polystyrene, which directly affects the cost of producing insulating goods, is a significant market constraint. Price volatility for chemicals, oil, and gas can make insulation solutions costly, especially for high-performance materials. Adoption is also hampered by the fact that small-scale contractors and manufacturers in developing nations frequently find it difficult to tolerate these pricing swings.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Insulation Type

In 2025, Thermal Insulation led the market with a share of 47.80% due to its essential role in maintaining energy efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Acoustic Insulation is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.20% driven by rising urbanization, noise pollution concerns, and increasing demand for soundproofing in offices, transportation, and residential complexes.

By Form

In 2025, Foam led the market with a share of 32.40% due to its superior thermal resistance, moisture control, and suitability for a wide range of applications including building envelopes, HVAC systems, and industrial equipment. Spray Foam is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.95% supported by its excellent air-sealing properties, flexibility, and quick installation.

By Material Type

In 2025, Polyurethane led the market with a share of 41.60% favored for its outstanding thermal performance, versatility, and compatibility with foam and spray applications. Aerogel is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.50% driven by its ultra-high insulation capability, lightweight nature, and expanding use in aerospace, oil & gas, and high-performance building applications.

By End-User

In 2025, Building & Construction dominated with a share of 52.10% as insulation remains essential for improving energy efficiency, regulating indoor temperatures, and meeting stricter green building codes. Transportation is the fastest-growing end-user segment with a CAGR of 8.80% fueled by the need for lightweight, thermally efficient insulation in electric vehicles, aircraft, and rail systems.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific dominated the Insulation Market in 2025E, with over 40.12% revenue share, due to rapid urbanization, large-scale construction activities, and expanding industrial sectors across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

The North America region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 8.63%, driven by stringent energy-efficiency regulations, advanced construction practices, and widespread building retrofitting activities.

Recent Developments:



In January2025, BASF unveiled a“bio-based” variant of its insulation material (Neopor), aiming to reduce embodied carbon and meet rising demand for greener building materials. In March2024, Owens Corning launched a new extruded polystyrene product line“FOAMULAR NGX” with reduced global-warming potential, aligning with stricter sustainability and environmental standards.

Exclusive Sections of the Insulation Market Report (The USPs):



CAPACITY UTILIZATION & PRODUCTION DYNAMICS – helps you assess supply-side efficiency and identify overcapacity or constrained production across key insulation materials such as fiberglass, foam, mineral wool, and cellulose, directly influencing pricing power and expansion planning.

SUPPLY CHAIN & TRADE FLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand import–export dependencies, raw material sourcing risks, and exposure to geopolitical or logistical disruptions impacting insulation product availability and cost stability.

REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKING – helps you evaluate adherence to building codes, fire safety norms, and energy efficiency regulations across regions, highlighting regulatory pressure points and market entry barriers.

INVESTMENT & CAPEX TREND TRACKER – helps you identify where manufacturers are channeling funds into capacity expansion, acquisitions, and technology upgrades, indicating future growth hotspots and innovation intensity. SUSTAINABILITY & GREEN BUILDING PENETRATION – helps you measure the market shift toward eco-friendly, recyclable, and bio-based insulation materials, along with adoption of green certifications LEED, BREEAM, ISO, shaping long-term demand and competitive differentiation.

