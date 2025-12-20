Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korea’s Railway Workers to Kick Off Indefinite Strike

S. Korea’s Railway Workers to Kick Off Indefinite Strike


2025-12-20 03:50:03
(MENAFN) South Korean railway employees declared Friday they will initiate an unlimited nationwide work stoppage starting next week following failed talks with government officials over performance-based compensation, media outlets reported.

The Unionized Railway Workers announced the industrial action will commence Tuesday unless authorities reverse their position, a news agency reported.

"The essence of the current situation is an issue of trust, not wages," union representatives stated. "How can rail workers trust the government and work when even the finance ministry does not keep its promise?"

Labor organizers are pushing for performance bonuses equal to 100% of base salary, up from the existing 80% ceiling.

The union also plans to hold rallies Tuesday near the presidential office in Seoul, officials confirmed.

The standoff threatens to paralyze South Korea's transportation infrastructure as workers cite breached commitments from government agencies. Railway operations across the nation face potential disruption if negotiations fail to produce a resolution before the Tuesday deadline.

Union leadership emphasized their grievance centers on governmental credibility rather than purely financial concerns, marking an escalation in labor tensions within the country's critical transit sector.

MENAFN20122025000045017169ID1110505432



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search