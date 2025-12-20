Kazakhstan Proposes Joint Research Platform On Sustainable Agriculture With Japan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed the creation of a joint Research Platform in Sustainable Agriculture with Japanese participation during the Central Asia plus Japan Summit, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the development of agriculture. The countries of Central Asia have traditionally had a strong agro-industrial complex and could play a more significant role in ensuring global food security,” the president said.

Tokayev highlighted Japan's experience in resource-saving technologies, breeding drought-resistant crops, and developing smart farms as a practical reference for Kazakhstan. He proposed holding the first meeting of scientists and researchers from both countries in Astana under the 'Central Asia-Japan' format.

The initiative aims to foster applied research, technology exchange, and sustainable agricultural practices across the region.

Earlier during the government meeting, Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Azat Sultanov announced that Kazakhstan's gross agricultural output increased by 6.1% over the first 11 months of 2025, reaching 9.2 trillion tenge ($17.9 billion).

“The growth was driven by a 3.5% increase in livestock production and a 7.6% rise in crop production. While traditional crops continued to yield high harvests, oilseeds and legumes emerged as key growth areas this year. Legume production reached a record 1.1 million tons, and for the first time, oilseed harvests hit 4.7 million tons,” he said.

The vice minister added that these results were supported by the allocation of 750 billion tenge ($1.5 billion) in preferential financing for sowing and harvesting operations.