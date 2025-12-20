403
Lavrov calls EU criticism of China, India rude, ill-mannered
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday criticized European leaders for questioning Moscow’s relations with China and India, describing such remarks as “rude” and “ill-mannered”.
He made the comments during a joint press briefing in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, following bilateral discussions.
Lavrov urged European states not to interfere in ongoing dialogue between Russia and the United States on the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that Moscow’s position is steady and not influenced by opportunistic considerations. He highlighted that discussions with Washington are grounded in a “solid understanding” reached during the Russia-US summit in Alaska in August.
“We see no reason why the US administration would deviate from this agreed-upon position. Especially since these understandings are directly based on the proposals of (US President) Donald Trump and his negotiating team,” he said.
He added that representatives from the “global majority” support efforts by Russia and the US to reach a resolution on Ukraine, and affirmed that Moscow values the ongoing validity of agreements made in Alaska. Lavrov arrived in Cairo on Thursday to participate in the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum and held bilateral talks with several African counterparts.
The remarks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new talks with the US, while Kremlin officials confirmed that Moscow is preparing “relevant contacts” regarding a revised peace plan that has been under discussion for the past two weeks. The plan reportedly requires Ukraine to make significant concessions, including acknowledging Russian control over certain territories, limiting military forces, and refraining from NATO membership.
Lavrov also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron. “If he (Macron) is ready to talk, then our president has repeatedly emphasized that he is always open to contact, but with the understanding that these will be polite people with some basic decency,” he said, responding to Macron’s comments on the need to re-engage with Russia diplomatically.
In Cairo, Lavrov and Abdelatty discussed various bilateral initiatives, including expanding direct flights, establishing sustainable food and fuel supply chains, and the situations in Sudan and Libya. Abdelatty highlighted the progress of Egypt-Russia relations, noting significant joint projects such as the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and an industrial zone in the Suez Canal region.
On the Ukrainian crisis, he said, “Egypt is ready to continue to contribute to any international efforts to bring the parties' positions closer together and support the political path to achieving peace.”
