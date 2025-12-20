Kazakhstan, Japan Launch Smartmining Plus Project At Central Asia-Japan Summit
“Central Asia possesses significant reserves of rare earth elements and other critical minerals necessary for the global energy transition. Our region can become a reliable link in global supply chains to ensure clean and energy-efficient production,” the president noted.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan is looking to intensify cooperation with Japan in the exploration, production, and processing of critical minerals while creating a full-fledged industrial cluster focused on deep processing and sustainable production chains.
“The project reflects our priority to develop advanced, environmentally responsible mining practices and strengthen the region's role in global supply networks,” Tokayev added.
Earlier, within the framework of the summit, President Tokayev met with Masafumi Senzaki, President of Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM), to discuss the development of high-tech and environmentally friendly solutions for Kazakhstan's mining industry.
The parties emphasized the critical role of digitalization, autonomous transport systems, and "green" technologies in the modernization of mining operations. President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to expand collaboration with HCM in the adoption of innovative, low-carbon, and safe solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment