Sugar Industry In Vinnytsia Region Faces Raw Material Shortages RMA
“The situation in the sugar industry remains challenging. At present, only two sugar plants are operating,” the RMA stated.
Officials noted that one sugar plant has already completed its production season, while two others are stockpiling raw materials for a possible restart.Read also: Cocoa prices rise amid reduced surplus expectations
Since the beginning of the production season, sugar plants in the region have processed 1.92 million tonnes of raw materials, producing 273,000 tonnes of sugar.
As reported earlier, farmers in the Vinnytsia region have completed the harvest of sugar beets, gathering 2 million tonnes of sweet roots.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment