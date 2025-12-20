Sugar Industry In Vinnytsia Region Faces Raw Material Shortages RMA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration (RMA) reported this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The situation in the sugar industry remains challenging. At present, only two sugar plants are operating,” the RMA stated.

Officials noted that one sugar plant has already completed its production season, while two others are stockpiling raw materials for a possible restart.

Since the beginning of the production season, sugar plants in the region have processed 1.92 million tonnes of raw materials, producing 273,000 tonnes of sugar.

As reported earlier, farmers in the Vinnytsia region have completed the harvest of sugar beets, gathering 2 million tonnes of sweet roots.