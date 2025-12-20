Dhurandhar LEAKED In Pakistan: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Most Pirated Indian Film Despite Official BAN

Dhurandhar was allegedly downloaded at least 2 million times within the first two weeks of its release, making it Pakistan's most pirated Indian film in recent memory.

Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller, has become an unexpected cultural sensation in Pakistan, despite it still being technically forbidden. According to IANS estimates, the film was illegally downloaded at least 2 million times within the first two weeks of its release, making it Pakistan's most pirated Indian film in recent history.

Pakistani authorities announced the ban in response to concerns over the film's portrayal of sensitive historical events, including cross-border terrorist and espionage tales set in Karachi's Lyari area.

According to an IANS report, authorities and experts were concerned by the representation of internal difficulties and claimed 'anti-Pakistan' overtones, prompting the rejection of official release, a move shared by other Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE.

Despite the ban, Dhurandhar has a following within the underground community. People in Pakistan are apparently getting this video using torrents, Telegram channels, VPNs, and international streaming sites.

The film's music has also gained surprising traction. A KEA viral video circulating on social media depicts Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari being greeted at an event, with the Dhurandhar track "FA9LA," performed by Akshaye Khanna, playing in the background.

The video gained notice exactly because the music was played at a public gathering but the film itself remained forbidden.

Dhurandhar's collection thus far, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, made its lowest profits at the Indian box office on day 14, the second Thursday.

The film, which debuted at the box office with Rs 28 crore on its opening day, collected Rs 23 crore on day 14. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 460.25 crore in India and Rs 680 crore globally in two weeks.