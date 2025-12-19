Alchem Chemicals Launches Socket Solution for Hardware Chains Car Accessory Shops and Hotel Suppliers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patented 360 Degree Swivel and Slide Adapter Secures IEC Certification and Debuts at CES 2026 With Green Design Benefits





LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchem Chemicals has announced the launch of the Swivel & Slide electrical adapter, a patented device designed to address socket blocking and wire clutter while reducing dependency on plastic power strips and extension cords. The adapter features a unique 360 degree swivel and slide mechanism that allows users to rotate and adjust the device at any angle, ensuring adjacent outlets and electrical switches remain accessible.

The Swivel & Slide adapter has received IEC Standard certification applicable to the United States, Canada, and other countries using American standard electrical systems. With manufacturing readiness confirmed and interest from a major wholesaler secured, the product is positioned to enter the global electrical adapter market. The company will showcase the adapter at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, targeting hardware wholesalers, hotel electrical appliance suppliers, car accessory retailers, and major chains including Walmart, Home Depot, and Ace Hardware.

Reducing Plastic Waste Through Multi-Function Design

Unlike conventional adapters that require consumers to purchase multiple devices with separate power cords, the Swivel & Slide adapter consolidates functionality into a single unit. This design approach directly reduces the volume of plastic used in electrical accessories by eliminating the need for redundant power strips, extension cords, and secondary adapters. Each unit replaces what would typically require several separate plastic components, contributing to lower overall plastic consumption in households and commercial settings.

"The environmental impact of electrical accessories is often overlooked," said Dr. Alon Almouli, inventor and founder of Alchem Chemicals. "Millions of plastic power strips and wired adapters are manufactured and discarded every year. By creating a single adapter that does the work of multiple products, we are reducing the plastic footprint while offering consumers a more economical solution."

The adapter's durability and certification for long term use further support waste reduction goals. Rather than replacing worn out power strips or purchasing additional adapters as household electronics expand, consumers can rely on one certified device that accommodates multiple appliances without blocking adjacent outlets or switches.

Solving Socket Blocking and Wire Clutter

Traditional electrical adapters often block neighboring outlets or cover light switches, limiting the number of appliances that can be used simultaneously. The Swivel & Slide adapter addresses this issue by transforming electrical access at each point and degree of rotation. The device multiplies the number of appliances that can connect to a single socket without obstructing surrounding outlets or switches, reducing the need for bulky power accessories and tangled wires.

The adapter's rotating design also helps minimize wire tangling and clutter, particularly in environments where space is limited such as behind furniture, along table corners, or near shelves. This feature positions the product as a sustainable alternative that extends the utility of existing electrical infrastructure without requiring additional plastic components or electrical wiring. The 360 degree swivel and slide mechanism allows users to adjust the adapter to fit awkward spaces while maintaining full access to all surrounding electrical points.

Targeting Commercial and Retail Buyers Across American Standard Markets

Alchem Chemicals has identified key commercial buyers as the primary target audience for the Swivel & Slide adapter. Hardware wholesalers and retail chains represent the largest opportunity, with the product designed to fit seamlessly into inventory for stores serving residential, commercial, and automotive customers. Hotel electrical appliance suppliers are another priority segment, as the adapter addresses socket limitations in guest rooms, lobbies, and conference facilities where multiple devices require charging and power access.

Car accessory shops also represent a strategic market, with the adapter's compact and adjustable design suited for in-vehicle power management and mobile charging setups. The device's IEC certification ensures compatibility across American standard electrical systems used in the United States, Canada, and numerous countries throughout the Americas, the Caribbean, and parts of Asia.

"We are offering wholesalers and retailers a solution that fills a gap in the electrical accessories market," Dr. Almouli explained. "The Swivel & Slide adapter provides value to end users while creating a compelling product line for distributors and suppliers who serve diverse customer bases."

The global AC-DC power supply adapter marke is projected to reach 21.4 billion USD by 2028, with sustainability and space efficiency becoming increasingly important purchasing factors. The Swivel & Slide adapter aligns with these trends by offering a durable, space conscious design that reduces the need for disposable or low quality alternatives.

Value Driven Solution for Budget Conscious Households

The Swivel & Slide adapter addresses practical economic considerations for households managing multiple devices on limited budgets. By consolidating the function of several traditional adapters into one unit, consumers avoid the cumulative cost of purchasing multiple wired adapters, power strips, and extension cords over time.

"When households need to connect multiple devices, they typically end up buying several adapters with wires, which adds up quickly," Dr. Almouli noted. "Our adapter eliminates that repeated expense by handling multiple connections from a single socket. It is a smarter investment for anyone looking to get more value from their electrical setup."

The adapter's certified safety standards and durability also reduce long term replacement costs, making it a practical choice for consumers who prioritize both affordability and reliability.

From Concept to Manufacturing Readiness

The Swivel & Slide adapter was developed by Dr. Alon Almouli, a veterinarian turned inventor whose background in solving complex problems informed his methodical approach to product development and engineering. After securing patents for the Swivel & Slide mechanism, Alchem Chemicals pursued rigorous testing and certification to meet international electrical safety standards.

The IEC certification process confirmed that the adapter complies with safety and performance requirements for use in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Manufacturing partners have confirmed readiness to begin production, and early interest from a major wholesaler has validated the commercial viability of the adapter. Initial distribution will focus on the United States and Canada, with plans to expand to other American standard markets in Latin America, the Caribbean, and select regions in Asia and the Pacific.

CES 2026 Showcase and Future Expansion

The Swivel & Slide adapter will be presented at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, one of the world's largest technology and innovation trade shows. The event will provide an opportunity to engage with buyers, distributors, and media representatives from the hardware, hospitality, automotive, and consumer electronics sectors.

"CES 2026 represents a pivotal moment for Alchem Chemicals and the Swivel & Slide adapter," Dr. Almouli stated. "We are bringing a patented, certified, and manufacturing ready product to an audience that values innovation and practical solutions. Our goal is to establish partnerships with distributors and retailers who recognize the long term value of a product that reduces waste, saves space, and improves everyday electrical access."

Following the CES debut, Alchem Chemicals plans to pursue distribution agreements with hardware chains, hotel suppliers, and automotive accessory retailers. The adapter's versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of environments, from residential kitchens and home offices to hotel rooms, conference centers, and vehicle interiors.

About Alchem Chemicals

Alchem Chemicals is a product development company focused on innovative electrical solutions. The company's flagship product, the Swivel & Slide electrical adapter, features a patented 360 degree rotating mechanism designed to address socket blocking, reduce plastic waste, and improve electrical access in residential, commercial, and automotive settings. The Swivel & Slide adapter has received IEC Standard certification and is scheduled for presentation at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

