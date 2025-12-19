Clemson University And Nordic Wellness Launch Groundbreaking Partnership To Transform The Student Mental Health Crisis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clemson University and Nordic Wellness have launched a pioneering partnership tackling the student mental health crisis through peer-led cold plunging and breathwork programs. The initiative empowers students and alumni to build resilience and wellbeing, offering an agile, private-sector model for campus mental health solutions.

Photo courtesy of Clemson University

CHARLESTONE, South Carolina, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic Wellness today announced a transformational partnership with Clemson University aimed at redefining how universities address student mental health and resilience through peer-taught cold plunging, breathwork, and consistent practice to build mental strength and discipline.

Across the country, the mental health crisis on college campuses continues to deepen. Suicide remains the second leading cause of death among university students, with many feeling overwhelmed, disconnected, and in need of effective tools to manage stress, pressure, and isolation. Universities require solutions that are relevant, actionable, and most importantly, decoupled from long budgetary cycles.

Clemson University and Nordic Wellness are building a new model to meet this urgent need.

Through a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership, Nordic Wellness, a leading health and wellness brand is launching Nordic University, a platform through which Clemson students will be certified to lead cold water exposure and breathwork classes for their peers.

Clemson University alumni will also play a vital role, where donors can support student wellness by purchasing a special-edition Clemson-branded Viking Cold Plunge. Each purchase will help fund the rapid deployment of student-led training, coaching opportunities, and on-campus wellness experiences.

“Student mental health can't wait for budgets,” says Warner Jenkins, Founder & CEO at Nordic Wellness.“This private-sector model gives Clemson something rarely available in higher education: speed. Immediate action for an urgent issue.”

Together, Clemson University and Nordic Wellness are creating a blueprint for the future: one where resilience is not just a talking point, but a practice. One where alumni play a direct role in strengthening the next generation. And one where universities and private companies work side by side to solve complex problems at the speed students deserve.

Please visit Nordic Wave's website for more information about the company.

About Nordic Wellness

Nordic Wellness is a Charleston, South Carolina–based health and wellness company encompassing a portfolio of brands, including Nordic Wave, a leading provider of premium cold plunge products.

Contact Details:

Contact person: Cole Jenkins

Position: Chief of Staff

Website: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at