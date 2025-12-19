Wisk Completes First Flight Of Generation 6 Autonomous Evtol Aircraft

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Wisk completes first flight of Generation 6 autonomous eVTOL

December 20, 2025 by David Edwards

Wisk Aero, an autonomous aviation company, has announced the successful completion of the first flight of its Generation 6 aircraft. The flight is a pivotal step forward in Wisk's journey to deliver the first certified, autonomous passenger-carrying eVTOL to market in the US Wisk says it is the only company to have designed, built, and flown six generations of eVTOL aircraft.

The aircraft performed its initial vertical takeoff, hover, and stabilized flight maneuvers at Wisk's flight test facility in Hollister, California.

This success validates the aircraft's core flight systems and is a critical first step in an extensive testing campaign. This Generation 6 aircraft is the subject of Wisk's type certification application and ongoing certification project.

Leveraging learnings from Wisk's previous five generations of aircraft and more than 1,750 test flights, Gen 6 is the first-ever candidate for an FAA-certified commercial autonomous passenger aircraft in the US, with launch markets including Houston, Los Angeles, and Miami. This first hover flight is a pivotal moment in Wisk's journey to bring safe, autonomous flight to market.

“This first flight is the moment our team has been working toward, and it is a powerful demonstration of the work, expertise, and commitment that have gone into the Gen 6 program,” said Wisk CEO Sebastien Vigneron.

“Seeing Gen 6 take flight is an exciting moment for Wisk and the future of aviation. It reaffirms our belief in autonomy, and we are even more energized to continue the journey to bring safe, everyday flight to everyone.”

“We are excited to see Wisk achieve this milestone, and I'm so proud of the team that made it possible,” said Brian Yutko, VP of product development at Boeing Commercial Airplanes and chairman of Wisk.

“The team at Wisk has built advanced technologies across flight controls, sensing, navigation, mission management, electric power, systems integration, and many others for a product that is designed to meet a rigorous safety case for a focused concept of operations.

“The engineering methods and technologies are all a valuable source of insight for Boeing as we work together and thoughtfully apply them to the future of flight.”

Wisk aircraft are all-electric and autonomous, with dedicated human oversight from a ground-based Multi-Vehicle Supervisor – a pioneering model Wisk believes is key to achieving high levels of safety, scalability, and affordability.

Wisk has an active certification program with the FAA and is designing its aircraft to meet or exceed today's rigorous commercial aviation safety standards.

With the successful first hover flight completed, Wisk is now executing a rigorous flight test program focused on safely validating the Gen 6 design, simulation models, and system performance.

The initial phase of testing will focus on building out the hover regime, concentrating on takeoffs, landings, and low-speed stability before expanding to higher speeds and altitudes, including complex maneuvers such as longitudinal transition, lateral transition, and pedal turns. Each test provides crucial data to verify our control laws, structural loads, and aircraft dynamics, allowing for refinement as needed.

In parallel, Wisk continues to mature its autonomy technologies, including detect-and-avoid and navigation systems, and is collaborating closely with the FAA, NASA, SkyGrid, and others to build a more efficient airspace.

With the achievement of Gen 6 first flight, Wisk says it is advancing on its mission to deliver a new mode of transportation that will not only strengthen the US's leadership in aviation but also make aviation safer around the world.