Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against F5, Inc. (FFIV)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired F5, Inc. (“F5” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIV) securities between October 28, 2024, and October 27, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information concerning F5's cybersecurity capabilities and effectiveness. The Complaint alleges that the Defendants' statements included, among other things, their confidence in the Company's security coverage and that Defendants routinely emphasized the importance of effective security measures to F5's clientele. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's ability to uniquely address newly developing security concerns, provide best-in-class security offerings, and overall protect its clients' data while capitalizing on the market potential for enhanced security offerings.

The Complaint also alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of F5's security capabilities; notably, that it was not truly equipped to safely secure data for its clients as F5 itself was, for all relevant times, experiencing a significant security breach (the“Security Breach”) of some of its key offerings and, further, that the revelation of this breach would significantly impact F5's potential to access capital. The Complaint further alleges that the alleged false statements caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase F5's securities at artificially inflated prices.

Additionally, the Complaint alleges that investors began to question the truth of Defendants' public statements on October 15, 2025, following a press release and associated 8-K. In pertinent part, the Complaint alleges that the Defendants announced a“long-term, persistent” breach to its systems, during which the Company's BIG-IP product development and engineering knowledge management platforms were compromised, including the BIG-IP source code.

Further, the Complaint alleges that investors and analysts reacted immediately to F5's revelation, with the price of F5's common stock declining from a closing market price of $343.17 per share on October 14, 2025 to $295.35 per share on October 16, 2025, a decline of about 13.9% in the span of just two days.

The Complaint additionally alleges that notwithstanding the October 15 disclosures, F5 and the Defendants continued to mislead investors about the Company's updated financial projections, a potential scope of client exposure, or the cost or significance of the remedial measures underway, planned, or otherwise contemplated.

The Complaint further alleges, that the full truth finally emerged on October 27, 2025 when F5 announced their fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results and provided significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal 2026. The Complaint alleges this was due in significant part to the Security Breach as the Company announced expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts. The Complaint also alleges that Defendants disclosed that BIG-IP, the product that was the subject of the Security Breach, is the company's highest revenue product. The Complaint alleges this highlighted the impact of the Security Breach on the Company because F5 does not otherwise provide revenue contributions by product line.

The Complaint also alleged that investors and analysts again reacted promptly to F5's revelations, with the price of F5's common stock declining from a closing market price of $290.41 per share on October 27, 2025 to $258.76 per share on October 28, 2025, a decline of an additional 10.9% in the span of two days.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of F5 should contact the Firm prior to the February 17, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

Please visit our website at for more information about the firm.