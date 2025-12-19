Equanimity Launches Beacon OS To Transform Chronic Pain Management Through AI-Powered Insights

In today's fast-moving, high-pressure world, almost all of us-at one point or another-experience challenges within our bodies. Among the most debilitating of these challenges is chronic pain. Chronic pain does more than hurt; it interrupts careers, strains relationships, affects mental health, and diminishes the simple joys of everyday life.

One innovative company has dedicated itself to changing that reality. Equanimity, led by co-founders Erez Levanon and Sam Hazak, has been quietly and persistently developing an AI-powered operating system designed specifically to help patients and providers manage chronic pain more effectively. Their flagship platform, the Beacon Operating System, collects, organizes, and interprets pain-related data to help clinicians understand what is happening inside one of the most complex systems on Earth: the human body.

Equanimity Co-Founder Erez Levanon presents the Beacon App

Why Beacon Matters

For anyone living with chronic pain, the first instinct is often desperation-followed quickly by a late-night internet search for answers. That search often leads to Erez and Sam, who have emerged as pioneers in the field of pain management technology. Their mission is simple yet profound: Give both patients and providers a clear, continuous, personalized picture of pain.

When meeting with Erez and Sam, even virtually over Zoom, you quickly discover their urgency. They describe living with chronic pain as“trying to navigate a storm without a map.” Whether you've dealt with chronic pain for two weeks or twenty years, they believe you deserve a way to navigate that storm with more clarity, predictability, and hope.

That vision led them to create what they call the“Pain Compass”-the heart and soul of the Beacon Pain Management Companion. This tool helps transform a patient's subjective experience of pain into structured, continuous, individualized data that providers can use to guide treatment with far greater precision.

As their website states:

“Equanimity-AI is poised to redefine the landscape of chronic pain management on an international scale.”

Beacon does this by creating both a pain compass and a pain map-a continuously updated view of how pain behaves, what influences it, and how it changes over time. This empowers physicians to tailor care in a way that was never before possible.

Equanimity Founders Erez Levanon & Samual Hazak

The Personal Story Behind the Mission

For Erez, the story is not theoretical-it's personal.“I have lived with chronic pain for 23 years... left side of my body, head to toe, 24/7 agony,” - Erez Levanon

His road to managing pain took him through the full spectrum of typical treatments-medications, procedures, lifestyle changes, physical therapy-you name it. Nothing provided lasting relief. Eventually, he discovered three things that would change everything:

The core principles that became the Beacon operating system.

Baking, which became a form of physical therapy and creative expression.

Yoga, which helped him rebuild both body and mind.

Baking, he often jokes, became a gift to his family-endless experimentation in the kitchen that simultaneously strengthened his left hand and provided emotional grounding. Yoga helped him reconnect with his body in a sustainable way, and the digital system that would later become Beacon started taking shape-piece by piece-as he tried to make sense of his pain patterns.

By 2022, Erez and Sam decided that what had helped him could help millions more. They began building an operating system that could finally bring clarity to something that had long been misunderstood.

Understanding Pain: The Biopsychosocial Challenge

Pain is not simple. It is not linear, and it is not the same from person to person or even from one year to the next. As Sam explains:“Pain is heavily personal. My 5 is not your 5. And my 5 this year won't be my 5 next year. It must be something we quantify personally and continuously because it changes over time.”

Modern science tells us that pain is biopsychosocial-influenced by biology, psychology, and social factors. Yet the current tools available to clinicians don't integrate these dimensions into one coherent system.

From Erez's LinkedIn page, he summarizes the problem perfectly:

“The science tells us pain is BioPsychoSocial, yet the tools we use don't bring those dimensions together. We end up piecing it together visit by visit, patient by patient, system by system.”

Equanimity saw the need to consolidate all of this into a single, continuous data ecosystem. That vision gave birth to Beacon-a platform that helps clinicians see the whole picture instead of isolated snapshots.

The Power of Data

As Sam puts it simply:“Data is the new oil.” Unlike traditional data systems that overwhelm or complicate patient care, Beacon does the opposite:

It reduces complexity

It empowers patients

It shortens the time to an accurate treatment plan

It provides providers with real-time insights instead of guesswork

Sam and Erez-friends for over 15 years-have a unique synergy. Erez brings lived experience and clinical insight; Sam brings engineering expertise. Together, they built a system designed to bridge the gap between patients and providers, between subjective experience and objective understanding.

Their shared goal is twofold:

Give patients ownership of their chronic pain journey.

Provide a frictionless, minimal-effort system that captures meaningful data without overwhelming the user.

As Sam shared during our conversation:“We want a minimal, frictionless system that helps patients take ownership of their pain.”

Equanimity presents the Beacon App

A New Era of Chronic Pain Management

“Just looking at the road is not enough,” Erez often says.“There are factors all around us, and all of them need to be taken into consideration.” Beacon was built with exactly that in mind.

Equanimity's goal is not merely to digitize pain-but to humanize it, understand it, and ultimately help people reclaim their lives from it.

With Beacon, chronic pain management is moving from guesswork to guidance...

from scattered information to cohesive insight...from feeling lost in the storm to finally having a compass.

At the end of the day, what struck me most about Equanimity and the Beacon platform wasn't just the technology-it was the heart behind it. Listening to Erez and Sam, you can feel the years of struggle, curiosity, and determination that shaped this mission. Their work isn't theoretical or detached; it's rooted in lived experience, compassion, and the belief that no one should navigate chronic pain alone. Beacon isn't simply an operating system-it's a lifeline, a compass, and a testament to what happens when innovation meets humanity. After spending time with them, it's impossible not to walk away with a renewed sense of hope for the future of pain management, and for the millions of people who deserve a clearer path through the storm. Learn more about Equanimity by visiting equanimity-ai