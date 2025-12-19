Drffee Appeared At The“Hills & Hurun Global Catering Summit” And Won The Award For Best Contribution

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 15, the "2025 Shilas & Hurun Global Food & Beverage Industry Value TOP50 List Release Conference and AI×Food & Beverage Industry Upgrade Summit" was successfully held at the Kempinski Hotel in Suzhou. Co-hosted by Shanghai Shilas and Hurun Report, the event centered on the theme of "Technology + Globalization + Retailization", bringing together over 50 industry leaders and representatives from more than 40 global top brands to explore the value evolution direction of the food and beverage industry in the coming decade.







As the leading brand of China's commercial fully automatic coffee machines and a conference sponsor, Dr made a grand appearance with its core products and global coffee service solutions. With outstanding product strength, profound industry empowerment value, and extensive market influence, it won high praise from all guests on site, demonstrating the core strength of China's intelligent manufacturing in the global catering technology field.

At the event, Hurun Group Chairman and Chief Research Officer Hurun personally attended to unveil the "2025 Hurun Global Catering Enterprise Value TOP50" ranking, revealing the value landscape and future trends of global catering brands. During the Q&A session, multiple guests engaged in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge topics such as AI applications, chain strategies, and brand globalization. They shared practical brand experiences from perspectives like chain strategic positioning and global breakthroughs, offering multi-dimensional insights to attendees.

AI-powered restaurant upgrade with all-scenario intelligent solutions

At the AI-Driven Catering Upgrade Summit, Dr showcased its globally adaptable full-scenario coffee service solutions, perfectly aligning with the summit's core theme:

1. Multi-dimensional adaptability-enabling multilingual support, flexible deployment across diverse scenarios (including cafes and business offices), and tiered efficiency coverage to meet varied client needs.

2. Data-driven operations leverage multi-dimensional data integration to provide catering businesses with precise insights, enabling refined operational decisions.

3. Balancing quality and efficiency, we leverage a mature technical system to achieve standardized and efficient coffee production.

The three flagship products on display became the center of attention: the Master and D30 models designed for cafes, and the F16 business office model. All three devices embody Dr's signature' efficiency and stability,' attracting numerous attendees to stop and explore their high-output capabilities, reliable performance, and user-friendly design details.

Hailed by Hurun as a testament to its product's core capabilities

Dr's fully automatic coffee machine was personally tested by Hurun Group Chairman and Chief Research Officer at the event. The chairman praised the device's coffee quality and operational efficiency, calling it "a redefinition of smart coffee service standards." This recognition not only validates Dr's leading edge in core performance but also underscores its innovative prowess and industry influence in the smart coffee service sector.







Winning the "Best Contribution Award" highlights China's smart manufacturing capabilities.

At the summit, Dr was honored with the 'Best Contribution Award' for its sustained expertise in fully automated coffee machines, technological innovation, and outstanding contributions to the intelligent transformation of the catering industry. This recognition reflects the industry's high regard for Dr's three core values:

Product Innovation: Continuous iteration of technology and product matrix, leading the intelligent development of coffee equipment;Industry Empowerment Value: Using technology as a link, promoting the efficiency upgrade and quality improvement of coffee services in the catering industry;

3. Market Influence: With global layout and large-scale application, becoming one of the representatives of China's intelligent manufacturing going global.

The award not only recognizes Dr's past efforts, but also highlights the core competitiveness and development potential of China's intelligent manufacturing in the global coffee equipment market.







With technology as wings, we will help the global rise of China's coffee industry.

The appearance at the Hurun Global Catering Summit is not only a concentrated demonstration of the brand strength of Dr, but also a vivid reflection of the transformation of China's coffee industry from "raw material supply" to "technology export" and "brand export". Currently, China has become a technological powerhouse in the global coffee sector, accounting for over 78% of patent applications. The export volume of Yunnan coffee has achieved explosive growth, and China's intelligent manufacturing is gradually reshaping the global coffee market landscape.

In the future, Dr will continue to take technological innovation as the core driving force, deepen the strategic layout of "globalization + intelligence", and continuously improve the full-scenario coffee service solutions. The brand will not only provide more efficient and intelligent equipment support for catering enterprises, but also rely on the complete ecological advantages of the China coffee industry chain to promote the overseas collaboration of domestic coffee equipment and premium coffee culture, allowing the fragrant and exquisite cards of China's intelligent manufacturing to reach the world, injecting lasting momentum into the digital and intelligent upgrading of the global catering industry.