Photonpay Unveils Upgraded Financial Operating System To Minimize Friction In Global Business

MENAFN - GetNews) PhotonPay, an AI-powered global financial infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of its next-generation Financial Operating System. This transformative upgrade is engineered to minimize operational friction and streamline complex workflows for businesses expanding globally.







Targeting the mounting costs and complexity of disconnected financial systems, the upgrade is engineered to deliver enhanced clarity and control.

The new system introduces a highly flexible, widget-based architecture, allowing users to build a bespoke homepage. With intuitive drag-and-drop capabilities, businesses can now tailor their interface to match their specific operational workflows, placing critical functions exactly where they are needed.

Data visibility is paramount in the new update. The Overview Page offers businesses a "single pane of glass" view, aggregating real-time data to provide clear, one-stop control over global pay-ins and payouts. The upgraded system also features dynamic charts tracking 90-day cash flow trends, empowering finance teams to make informed liquidity decisions at a glance.

This unified dashboard integrates real-time insights across PhotonPay's key modules:

- Global Acquiring

- Global Accounts

- Global Payouts

- PhotonPay Card

- FX Management

Beyond visibility, the upgrade features a brand-new UI powered by AI. This combination enables the new operating system to prioritize the automation of high-friction workflows:

- Dynamic Card Issuance: Delivers granular spending controls-including per-transaction, daily, and monthly limits-available immediately upon issuance for precise expense management.

- Optimised Bulk Payouts: Streamlines mass payments via AI-driven validation, automatically checking batch files to flag errors and ensure seamless, error-free execution.

- Centralised Payee Management: Securely stores vendor details to prevent errors caused by manual data entry.

- Streamlined Reconciliation: Uses a no-code interface to easily manage multi-entity, multi-currency transaction details, ensuring full oversight of global financial flows.

"This upgrade represents more than just an iteration of our operating system; it is a pivotal milestone in PhotonPay's journey," said Lewison Chen, Founder & CEO of PhotonPay. "Our goal is to dissolve financial complexity and, more importantly, to democratise finance-putting control firmly back in the hands of our customers, empowering enterprises to seize new opportunities for global expansion."

The market's demand for a unified solution is evident. Over the past year, the number of clients adopting multiple PhotonPay products has increased by more than 30%.

This growth validates a key shift in the increasingly decentralised global landscape: businesses no longer seek standalone payment tools, but rather a comprehensive financial operating system covering the full lifecycle of pay-ins, payouts, and expense management. This evolution underscores precisely where PhotonPay is cementing its core competitive edge.

With compliance as its cornerstone, PhotonPay is reconstructing financial services through technology-making every global transaction a trusted conversation.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure, was launched in 2015. Supporting over 10 global offices and operations in 200+ countries/regions, PhotonPay enables efficient, secure, and integrated global payments to drive business growth with infinite ambitions.

Trusted by 200,000+ businesses worldwide to overcome banking and payment challenges, PhotonPay delivers simple, scalable, and customizable solutions – including accounts, card issuing, domestic/international payments, and embedded finance.

With licenses and compliance coverage across strategic regions, PhotonPay's unified infrastructure enables businesses to accelerate product development, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.