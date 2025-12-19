Life360 Moves To Invalidate Patent At Center Of Gocodes Accusations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Filing underscores Life360's commitment to confronting weak or coercive claims through direct legal challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF; ASX: 360), the leading family connection and safety company, today announced that it has filed a new complaint in the District of Delaware seeking a declaratory judgment that GoCodes, Inc.'s U.S. Patent No. 8,973,813 is invalid. Earlier this year, GoCodes filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Life360 in the District of Delaware, alleging that Life360 and its subsidiary Tile infringe the '813 Patent. GoCodes voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit on July 23, 2025, without prejudice.

The complaint explains that GoCode's patent is a patent-ineligible, abstract, and generic idea. It also details extensive publicly available prior art predating the patent, including third-party offerings and Life360's own early lost-and-found services.

Life360 has a long-standing track record of protecting its innovations and defending against meritless and coercive litigation. In 2015, Life360 prevailed at trial against AGIS Inc. and was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorneys' fees after the court deemed the case“exceptionally weak.” More recently, Tile successfully challenged Cellwitch's patent-infringement suit by invalidating the majority of the asserted claims in Cellwitch's patent and subsequently winning a rare summary judgment, which confirmed no infringement. This ultimately led Cellwitch to disclaim its own patent.

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app, Tile tracking devices, and Pet GPS tracker empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 91.6 million monthly active users (MAU), as of September 30, 2025, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.

Contacts

For U.S. media inquiries:

Kristi Collura

...

For U.S. investor inquiries:

Raymond (RJ) Jones

...