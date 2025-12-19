Nexus Industrial REIT Releases Its Sustainability Plan

“Through a structured program, proactive engagement, and portfolio-level oversight, we are working in partnership with our tenants and other stakeholders to achieve measurable sustainability goals” said Kelly Hanczyk, CEO of Nexus Industrial REIT.

“The Sustainability Plan underpins our purpose as Canada's industrial building partner and is an important component to our vision of being the first-choice provider of high-quality industrial properties in Canada,” concluded Mr. Hanczyk.

The Sustainability Plan outlines specific environmental, social, and governance commitments, and highlights Nexus' approach to implementing them.

Nexus' Sustainability Plan is enclosed. Nexus' Sustainability Policy is available at

Nexus Industrial REIT Sustainability Plan

Background

Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or“the REIT”) strives to be Canada's industrial building partner by being the first-choice provider of high-quality industrial properties in Canada. To achieve this, Nexus is focused on four mission-critical strategic objectives:

Pursuit of these objectives are guided by Nexus' Sustainability Policy, which aims to achieve:



Environmental Stewardship: minimizing environmental impact through resource efficiency, pollution prevention, and climate action

Social Responsibility: creating positive social impact by prioritizing tenant well-being, community engagement, and ethical business practices Good Governance: maintaining strong corporate governance practices, including transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct



Sustainability Approach

Through structured programs, proactive engagement, and portfolio-level oversight, Nexus is working in partnership with its stakeholders to achieve measurable sustainability goals in accordance with its established strategic objectives. The following table outlines the integration between Nexus' sustainability and strategic objectives to achieve these goals.