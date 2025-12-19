Nexus Industrial REIT Releases Its Sustainability Plan
|Nexus Misson & Strategic Objectives
|Sustainability Objectives
| Grow a High-
Quality Portfolio
| Operational
Excellence
| Disciplined
Capital Allocation
| Create Lasting
Partnerships
|Environmental
|Energy Efficiency
|√
|√
|√
|√
|Water Conservation
|√
|√
|√
|Waste Management
|√
|√
|√
|GHG Emissions
|√
|√
|√
|√
|Sustainable Building Materials
|√
|√
|√
|Environmental Compliance
|√
|√
|√
|Social
|Tenant Well-being
|√
|√
|√
|Community Engagement
|√
|√
|Employee Well-being
|√
|√
|Governance
|Board Diversity and Independence
|√
|√
|√
|Risk Management
|√
|√
|√
|√
|Transparency and Disclosure
|√
|√
|Ethical Conduct
|√
|√
Sustainability Commitments
A more detailed outline of these goals is provided below to facilitate a deeper understanding of Nexus's responsibilities and expectations across sustainability pillars.
Environmental
- Maintain base building infrastructure to high energy efficiency standards by prioritizing high-efficiency equipment during building improvements. Align with LEED BD+C standards for new construction and major renovations. Consider environmental impact in capital allocation decisions. Benchmark portfolio performance using the Energy Star Portfolio Manager and maintain up-to-date data. Ensure timely submission of annual environmental compliance forms each year. Act as the first line of investigation for sustainability projects, presenting feasibility studies with detailed stakeholder roles. Lead negotiations with utility providers to consolidate portfolio usage and transition to lower-emission energy sources where possible. Serve as a reference and example for tenants in executing environmental programs, offering guidance and support.
Social
- Maintain safe, compliant common areas and building systems to achieve tenant well-being. Promote tenant well-being through engagement, resources, and security measures. Lead community engagement initiatives and encourage tenant participation. Ensure employee well-being internally via health & safety programs, DEI policies, and professional development.
Governance
- Maintain a diverse, independent Board with clear oversight of sustainability strategy. Integrate sustainability into enterprise risk management and decision-making. Uphold leading industry business practices, including anti-corruption, human rights, and data privacy standards. Ensure transparency and disclosure aligned with TCFD, SASB, and GRI frameworks. Issue an annual sustainability report to enable accountability and transparency. Ensure alignment to ethical best practices through the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.
Sustainability Implementation
Nexus Industrial REIT takes a proactive and structured approach to sustainability across its portfolio. Nexus is leveraging a Green Lease Annex as the primary tenant partnership mechanism to drive commitment and implementation of sustainability goals and encourage positive tenant behaviour.
This annex outlines mutual responsibilities and ensures tenants are contractually committed to supporting sustainability objectives. This approach of embedding sustainability into lease operations enables Nexus to integrate sustainability practices into its core business model, driving performance through tenant collaboration and accountability.
Nexus commits to providing stakeholders with an annual report summarizing the progress on the principles and measures outlined here in 2026.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 89 properties comprising approximately 12.9 million square feet of GLA.
For further information please contact:
Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.
