Geefi (GEE) Shows Resilience Amid Market Pressure As Its Presale Nears $1.5M Raised In A Few Weeks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Amidst a period of significant fluctuation in the broader cryptocurrency markets, GeeFi Tech LLC has demonstrated remarkable resilience by announcing that its token presale is nearing the $1.5 million fundraising mark. This achievement highlights the unwavering confidence of the investor community in GeeFi's vision for a comprehensive decentralized finance ecosystem.







By maintaining steady growth even during turbulent market conditions, the project has proven the strength of its fundamental value proposition and the high demand for its utility-driven solutions. The milestone was reached as the project crossed the threshold of selling over 24 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE).

A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi attributes its success to a focus on building tangible products that offer immediate utility rather than relying on speculative hype. The foundation of the ecosystem is the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is currently live and available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal accessibility, the company is actively developing an iOS version of the application. This wallet acts as the central hub for a suite of integrated financial tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless asset trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending. The entire platform is powered by the deflationary GeeFi Token, designed to support long-term value retention.

Resilience Through Community Support

The ability to raise substantial capital during a volatile market cycle serves as a testament to the strength and dedication of the GeeFi community. Investors are increasingly seeking projects with clear roadmaps and functional technology, viewing GeeFi as a stable entry point into the next generation of DeFi. This strong backing validates the project's strategic direction and underscores the market's appetite for secure, user-friendly platforms that bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional finance.

Strengthening Value for the Community

GeeFi rewards its loyal user base through a robust system of incentives designed to encourage long-term participation. Token holders can take advantage of the platform's high-yield staking protocol, earning up to 55% APR on their holdings. Additionally, the project's referral program offers a 5% bonus for every new investor introduced to the ecosystem. These mechanisms ensure that early adopters are active contributors to the network's expansion, sharing directly in the value created by the platform's success regardless of external market conditions.

Conclusion: A Strong Foundation for Future Growth

Surpassing $1.5 million in raised funds is a pivotal achievement that positions GeeFi for continued success as it moves toward its full public launch. With over 24 million tokens sold and a highly engaged community, the project has established a solid foundation capable of weathering market storms. As development progresses on critical infrastructure like the iOS wallet and the DEX, GeeFi remains committed to delivering a seamless, all-in-one financial ecosystem that drives mainstream adoption and delivers substantial value to its supporters.

Learn More

Website -

Buy $GEE Token -

Whitepaper -

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord -

Download App -

CoinMarketCap -

CONTACT: Media Contact Information Natalie Santos - Marketing Director...