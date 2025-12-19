403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - VersaBank: Announced the following appointment and executive promotion, effective January 5, 2026, in support of the Bank's previously announced proposed restructuring to the standard framework of a US Bank (previously referred to as the corporate realignment). VersaBank shares T are trading up $0.02 at $20.47.
