Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-19 03:18:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - VersaBank: Announced the following appointment and executive promotion, effective January 5, 2026, in support of the Bank's previously announced proposed restructuring to the standard framework of a US Bank (previously referred to as the corporate realignment). VersaBank shares T are trading up $0.02 at $20.47.

Baystreet.ca

