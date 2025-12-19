403
Curaleaf Holdings Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:26 AM EST - Curaleaf Holdings Inc.: Announced the termination of its binding commitment to acquire The Cannabist Company's Virginia assets. A competing bid valued the Virginia Assets at $130 million plus the assumption of a $30 million lease liability. After a rigorous due diligence process, the Company determined this amount exceeded the rational fair value for the assets. As noted in its release dated December 2, Curaleaf expects to receive a break fee of $3.3mm upon cancellation of its original binding commitment. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. shares T are trading up $0.19 at $4.60.
