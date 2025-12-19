Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Datametrex AI Limited


2025-12-19 03:18:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:32 AM EST - Datametrex AI Limited: Announced it has completed the acquisition via a wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc., of the Yuzu payment processing solution from Firstpayment Inc., a Canadian-based fintech company, including the related patents and intellectual property in an arm's length transaction. Datametrex AI Limited shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.10.

Baystreet.ca

