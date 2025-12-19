Cisco Sanchez Calls For Responsible AI And Human-Centered Leadership In Tech

MENAFN - GetNews)



Cisco SanchezThe XOPS Chief Product and Engineering Officer urges tech leaders to balance innovation with execution and accountability.

Stamford, CT - December 19, 2025 - Cisco Sanchez, a seasoned technology executive with over 28 years of experience at Fortune-scale companies, is raising awareness about the need for responsible AI adoption and deeper human judgment in technology leadership.

As Chief Product and Engineering Officer at XOPS - and former CIO at Qualcomm and FedEx Ground - Sanchez has seen firsthand how fast-paced digital transformation can blur the line between progress and chaos.

“Technology doesn't matter if it doesn't deliver real outcomes,” Sanchez said.“Responsible AI isn't just about tools. It's about ensuring the people using them understand what they're building and why.”

The Risks of Over-Reliance on Automation

A recent report from PwC found that 73% of executives plan to increase their investment in AI, but only 35% have implemented clear governance protocols. The gap, according to Sanchez, is where risk lives.

“You still need someone who can see beyond the screen,” he explained.“Automation can streamline tasks, but it can't replace context or experience. That's where leadership has to step in.”

Sanchez, who spent 25 years rising from intern to CIO at FedEx Ground, has built his career on balancing execution with empathy. He believes modern tech leaders must stay close to the work - understanding not just systems, but the people running them.

“If you're only operating at 30,000 feet, you're missing what's breaking down at sea level,” he said.

AI With Accountability: Why It Matters Now

Cisco Sanchez advocates for building AI strategies that prioritize clarity, ethics, and long-term value - especially as adoption scales across industries. He points to high-profile failures where automation went unchecked or misunderstood, resulting in public backlash and regulatory intervention.

“AI is powerful. But like any system, it reflects what you put into it - data, process, and purpose,” Sanchez said.“If you don't check it, it will inherit your blind spots.”

This philosophy is more than a talking point. At XOPS, he leads a team focused on enterprise AI architecture with a human-in-the-loop approach - ensuring decisions are not only fast, but correct and traceable.

What You Can Do: A Call for Self-Review and Engagement

Rather than push a product or program, Sanchez encourages professionals to start small - with honest evaluation and reflection.

His call to action:



Ask why. Before deploying any new tech, ask what problem it's actually solving.

Stay close to the details. Don't delegate away understanding.

Build reflection into your routine. Sanchez spends 15 minutes daily and one hour weekly reviewing what worked, what didn't, and what needs to change. Talk to your teams.“People closer to the problem usually have the best insights,” he says.“Listen to them.”



About Cisco Sanchez

Cisco Sanchez is Chief Product and Engineering Officer at XOPS, where he leads product strategy and AI infrastructure for enterprise clients. He previously served as Global CIO at Qualcomm and CIO at FedEx Ground. Sanchez is known for his practical, people-first approach to technology leadership, with a strong focus on execution, ethics, and operational clarity. He also serves on the board of the Fleet Science Center, promoting STEM education in underserved communities.

“Innovation means nothing without responsibility,” Sanchez said.“And responsibility starts with leadership - not just at the top, but in the decisions we make every day.”