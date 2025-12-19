SONGWOL TOWEL Launches Premium“Hotel Plain Bath Towel” Made With 40S Combed Cotton

SONGWOL TOWEL, a leading Korean towel manufacturer with decades of textile expertise, has introduced its premium bath towel product,“Hotel Plain Bath Towel”, designed to deliver hotel-grade quality for both professional and home use.

The Hotel Plain Bath Towel is made from highest-grade 40s combed cotton yarn, ensuring exceptional softness, durability, and absorbency. With a generous size of 68 x 140 cm and a substantial 500g weight, the towel offers a thick, plush feel that enhances comfort immediately after bathing.

Manufactured entirely in South Korea, this product reflects SONGWOL TOWEL's strict quality control and long-standing craftsmanship. The dense pile structure allows for fast water absorption while maintaining shape and texture even after repeated washing, making it suitable for hotels, resorts, spas, and premium households.

The minimalist, plain design emphasizes cleanliness and sophistication, aligning with modern hotel aesthetics while remaining versatile for everyday use. Its balanced thickness provides a luxurious experience without compromising practicality or drying efficiency.

A SONGWOL TOWEL representative stated,“This product was developed to meet the standards of premium hotels while also being accessible for consumers seeking long-lasting, high-quality bath towels. We will continue to focus on manufacturing excellence rooted in Korean production.”

The Hotel Plain Bath Towel reinforces SONGWOL TOWEL's commitment to quality materials, refined design, and reliable manufacturing, positioning the brand as a trusted supplier in the global premium towel market.