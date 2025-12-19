Sureshotfx Launches Real-Time Signals For Crude Oil, S&P500, And Major Global Indices

Expand your trading opportunities with real-time Crude Oil, DAX, and S&P500 signals via SureShotFX's Indices VIP Plan.

SureShotFX, a leading provider of real-time trading signals, today announced the expansion of its Indices VIP Plan to include live Crude Oil, DAX, and S&P500 signals. This expansion enables traders to access five of the world's most actively traded indices in real time, covering U.S., European, and commodity markets from a single platform.

Expanding Indices Trading Opportunities

Previously, the SureShotFX Indices VIP Plan focused on US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) and NASDAQ (NAS100), gaining international recognition for delivering accurate, high-probability trading signals. With theexpansion of Crude Oil, DAX, and S&P500 signals, traders can now monitor and act on movements across U.S., European, and commodity markets from a single platform.

A spokesperson for SureShotFX,

“Traders today want access to multiple indices and commodities from a single platform. By expanding our Indices VIP Plan to include Crude Oil, DAX, and S&P500, we are directly responding to their demand for broader market coverage and real-time trading opportunities.”

New Indices Signals for Global Traders

S&P500: A benchmark index tracking 500 large-cap U.S. companies, offering steady trends suitable for beginner and trend-following strategies.

Crude Oil (USOIL): A highly volatile commodity influencing energy markets and global economic trends, ideal for momentum and swing trading.

DAX (GERMAN40): Tracking 40 of Germany's largest companies, known for fast intraday swings and high-momentum opportunities for scalpers and active traders.

Why SureShotFX Expanded Its Indices VIP Plan

The addition of these indices addresses growing demand from traders for broader market access, higher liquidity, and enhanced precision in trading. Key benefits include:

Broader Market Access: Trade both U.S. and international indices and commodities.

High Liquidity & Volatility: Capture opportunities in fast-moving markets.

Comprehensive Portfolio Coverage: Diversify with five major indices, improving risk management.

Real-Time Expert Insights: Receive actionable trading signals via SureShotFX's Telegram channels.

Accessing Crude Oil, DAX, and S&P500 Signals

Traders can access free signals through SureShotFX's Free Indices Telegram channels or opt for the Indices VIP Plan for full coverage of all five major indices. VIP signals include precise entry and exit points, stop-loss and take-profit levels, and expert market insights.

With the addition of Crude Oil, DAX, and S&P500 signals, SureShotFX ensures traders stay ahead of global market trends and capture high-probability trading opportunities. Whether following smooth trends with S&P500, exploiting volatility in USOIL, or scalping DAX's fast moves, traders can rely on SureShotFX's real-time signals to make informed decisions.

About SureShotFX:

SureShotFX is a globally recognized provider of trading solutions specializing in real-time signals, trade copier systems, and performance analytics across Forex, Gold, and Indices. With over 53.6K global users and a 4.4-star Trustpilot rating, SureShotFX is committed to supporting traders with high-quality, data-driven services that prioritize transparency and performance.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.