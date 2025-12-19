Samsung Thesuite Advances Healthcare Professional Skills With Comprehensive Free Ultrasound Education Platform

Free global platform provides healthcare professionals with 1,000+ premium courses and clinical images, including specialized training on AI-enhanced ultrasound diagnostics

Samsung announces the continued expansion of its free ultrasound education platform, Samsung theSUITE, designed to advance diagnostic imaging skills for healthcare professionals worldwide. The platform offers free, unlimited access to premium educational content, expert-led tutorials, and specialized AI ultrasound training for healthcare professionals.

Samsung theSUITE addresses the growing need for accessible, high-quality ultrasound education by providing doctors, sonographers, and mid-wives with personalized learning experiences tailored to their clinical specialties. The platform's extensive library features over 1,000 premium courses and clinical images covering basic to advanced ultrasound techniques across all clinical applications.

Comprehensive Educational Resources at Your Fingertips

The platform combines extensive clinical tutorials, step-by-step workflow guides, and a vast diagnostic ultrasound images database demonstrating best practices across multiple specialties. Healthcare professionals can quickly find relevant content through intuitive search and filtering options, accessing educational materials anytime, anywhere on any device.

"With seamless login via Google or LinkedIn accounts, healthcare professionals can immediately access world-class training without complex registration processes," said a Samsung representative.

Extensive Training on AI-Enhanced Ultrasound Technology

A distinguishing feature of Samsung theSUITE is its comprehensive educational content on AI-enhanced ultrasound diagnostics. Through webinars, white papers, and specialized courses, the platform trains healthcare professionals on how to effectively use Samsung's advanced AI technologies, including:

HeartAssist – A feature based on Deep Learning technology, provides automatic classification of ultrasound images into measurement views required for heart diagnosis and provides measurement results.

MV-Flow – A function that visualizes microcirculatory and slow blood flow to display the intensity of blood flow.

S-Shearwave Imaging – Non-invasive assessment of the stiffness of tissue/lesions in various applications such as breast and liver.

RealisticVue – A function that displays high resolution 3D anatomy with detailed expression and realistic depth perception.

PortraitVue – A feature that analyzes 3D ultrasound images to predict the fetal face and virtually restores blurry or obscured parts of the fetus's face.

EzVolume – A feature based on AI technology that automatically segments the structures of the fetus in the acquired 3D image

Personalized Learning Experience

Samsung theSUITE delivers personalized content recommendations based on each user's specialty, and interests. This personalization supports efficient access to relevant educational resources for healthcare professionals.

Members can save important global events to Google Calendar or iCalendar for seamless access across desktop and mobile devices, while resuming and reviewing courses at their own pace for flexible, self-directed learning.

Free Membership, Unlimited Potential

Samsung theSUITE offers free membership with immediate access to almost all premium content, expanding access to advanced ultrasound education for healthcare professionals globally. The platform serves medical institutions implementing Samsung ultrasound systems and clinicians seeking to enhance their diagnostic imaging capabilities with AI-enhanced ultrasound technology.

For more information and to access free ultrasound courses online, create your Samsung theSUITE account today.