Lifeafter Launches To Help Families Secure Vital Documents And Preserve Memories In One Trusted Digital Vault

MENAFN - GetNews) New AI-powered platform unifies document readiness, legacy storytelling, and family sharing-built for the realities of aging, caregiving, and end-of-life planning.

NEW YORK - Dec. 19, 2025 - LifeAfter, an AI-enabled digital legacy platform, today announced the public launch of its secure Digital Legacy Vault, designed to help families store essential documents, preserve personal stories, and keep legacy information accessible when it matters most. LifeAfter brings together encrypted document storage, guided legacy capture, and optional AI-powered memory experiences in a single platform that extends support to families before, during, and long after major life transitions.

As the U.S. enters“Peak 65,” record numbers of Americans are reaching retirement age-often without a clear plan for their estate, directives, or digital footprint. In Caring's 2025 Wills and Estate Planning Study, only 24% of respondents reported having a will, reinforcing the scale of planning gaps families face. LifeAfter is built to reduce that friction by making planning feel simple, secure, and human.

“After my father passed away, I experienced the digital chaos that so many families face-documents scattered across inboxes, cloud drives, and drawers, and memories that can't be recovered once they're gone,” said Philip Bush, Founder and CEO of LifeAfter.“LifeAfter was created to give families one place they can trust: to protect critical paperwork, capture meaningful stories, and preserve what matters most-both clarity and connection.”

One platform for readiness and remembrance

LifeAfter is designed around a core customer problem: families need a single, secure place for essential documents and legacy information-without juggling multiple apps or workflows. The platform's launch includes:



Secure digital vault: encrypted storage for wills, trusts, IDs, insurance policies, medical directives, and other key documents-organized and searchable.

Family sharing and permissions: controlled access for trusted relatives and professionals to reduce stress during emergencies.

Guided legacy capture: simple prompts that help users preserve stories, milestones, and context alongside documents. Optional AI memory experiences: tools that help families preserve voices and stories responsibly-with user control, consent, and privacy safeguards.

Built for trust, privacy, and responsible AI

LifeAfter emphasizes privacy-first design for a category where trust is essential. The platform includes secure authentication, permissioned sharing, and product design choices intended to minimize sensitive data exposure. LifeAfter is also developing partner workflows that allow families to connect with vetted services-such as online will creation and grief support-without turning the platform into a“marketplace.” Instead, partners are presented as guided pathways that support users through real life moments.

Business model and availability

LifeAfter is launching with a simple subscription structure designed for mass adoption:



Remembrance (Free) - entry-level vault and legacy tools

Legacy Builder ($25/month) - expanded vault features and guided legacy capture Legacy Pro ($60/month) - premium features and enhanced experiences

The company is also opening a partner pilot program for select organizations-including estate planning providers, funeral and cemetery operators, and caregiving networks-who want to extend their family support with a digital vault layer that complements existing services.

Momentum

LifeAfter has built and launched its MVP, developed early partnerships (including an affiliate relationship with an online wills provider), and continues to expand its early-access community and pilot pipeline following accelerator program participation. The company's near-term focus is expanding product readiness for paying customers, strengthening compliance and security posture, and scaling partner-enabled distribution.

Learn more

Families can learn more and join the platform at life-after. Organizations interested in partnerships and pilots can contact the team directly.

About LifeAfter

LifeAfter is a digital legacy platform that helps families securely store essential documents, preserve memories, and maintain meaningful connection across generations. Built with compassion, privacy, and trust at its core, LifeAfter unifies document readiness and legacy preservation in one secure experience-so families have clarity today and connection for the future.