Asgard Warns Of Growing Security Risks In SCORM-Based Online Training As AI Accelerates Training Fraud

For years, organizations have relied on online training to certify employees, demonstrate compliance, and reduce operational risk. Completion records became shorthand for readiness: if a course was marked complete, the assumption was that learning had occurred.

That assumption is now under serious strain.

Most online training today is delivered using SCORM (Sharable Content Object Reference Model), a standard created more than two decades ago to enable interoperability between training content and learning systems. While SCORM remains widely used, it was never designed for a world where browser manipulation, automation frameworks, and AI agents are readily accessible to everyday users.

SCORM courses run almost entirely in the learner's browser. Progress, scores, and completion events are reported using client-side logic - the same environment the learner controls. With basic browser tools, it is possible to trigger completion without engaging with the material or answering assessments. Many organizations attempt to compensate with completion codes, but because these codes are stored or generated within the course itself, they can be easily extracted or bypassed, providing little real protection against determined fraud.

AI has accelerated the problem dramatically.

Large language models can now generate the exact commands needed to complete courses instantly. More advanced AI agents can autonomously navigate training, answer questions, and simulate realistic interaction patterns designed to avoid basic detection. Entire training catalogs can be completed without a human ever engaging with the material.

In some cases, AI agents are completing training in languages the learner does not understand. On paper, the individual is certified. In reality, they cannot explain the material. For safety-critical and regulated environments, this gap creates real exposure.

Organizations are responding with detection - monitoring completion speed, IP addresses, and browser fingerprints. But these controls operate in the same compromised environment as the fraud itself. Automation tools are specifically designed to evade them. The issue is not effort; it is architecture.

As regulators, auditors, and legal teams apply greater scrutiny to training programs, organizations are facing harder questions. Not just was training completed, but who completed it, and how? Completion records alone are no longer sufficient to demonstrate due diligence.

Asgard was designed to address this emerging gap in training security.

Rather than replacing SCORM, Asgard wraps existing training content with verification layers that operate outside the learner's control. Identity verification confirms that the enrolled individual is present, while continuous engagement monitoring identifies patterns consistent with automation or delegation. Completion validation occurs server-side, preventing manipulation through browser tools or scripts and producing defensible audit trails that demonstrate authentic participation.

This approach allows organizations to continue using their existing training investments while adding safeguards that reflect today's threat landscape.

As AI-driven automation becomes more capable and more accessible, the integrity of online training can no longer be assumed. Protecting training programs now requires the same level of attention given to data security, identity management, and access control. With the right verification in place, online training can remain both effective and defensible. Without it, every completion record is increasingly open to question.

About Asgard

Asgard is a secure training integrity platform that protects online learning from fraud, automation, and identity risk. By adding verification and monitoring layers around existing training content, Asgard enables organizations to prove authentic participation, strengthen compliance defensibility, and safeguard the value of their training programs.

