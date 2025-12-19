UAE Gears Up For Next Phase Of Plastic Ban Despite High Costs, Need For Local Raw Materials

Although local companies have invested in alternatives to single-use plastics, experts say the UAE market is still getting ready for the new rules. High costs and limited access to raw materials remain key challenges for local manufacturers. From January, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) will begin enforcing the second phase of the nationwide ban on single-use plastic products and bags.

The ban will cover a defined range of single-use items including beverage cups and lids; cutlery, such as spoons, forks, knives, and chopsticks; plates; straws; stirrers; and food containers and boxes made of Styrofoam. It also establishes a comprehensive ban on single-use bags if their thickness is less than 50 microns.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to François de Bie, Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Biotech and an expert on plastic, UAE-based manufacturers will be the“engine room” of this transition.“Their role goes beyond simple production,” he said.

“Converters play a crucial role in adapting existing machinery to handle plant-based materials efficiently. Manufacturers must lead the way in designing products not just for use, but for their appropriate end-of-life to ensure environmental benefits are realised.”

He pointed out that by exempting products made from PLA biopolymers or other plant-based materials, the UAE moves the national strategy from simply banning problematic materials to a“restorative and innovative” one where sustainable and promising solutions are promoted.

Local manufacturers

While policy sets the direction, local manufacturers are already adapting on the ground. For the last ten years, local company Hotpack has invested heavily in research, development and advanced machinery which can utilise recycled materials, some of them up to 100 percent.

“Along with our industry partners, we have worked closely with various Ministries to ensure that packaging solutions, covered by these new regulations will deliver long-term sustainable solutions,” said Abdul Jebbar, Group CEO and Managing Director of the company.“Packaging solutions will now focus on close loop products including those with recycled content.”

The company has developed several alternatives including green polymers, reusable ranges and packaging solutions made from paper, board, aluminum, moulded fiber, and other biodegradable/compostable solutions.

They have also developed an alternative that reduces material usage by 30 per cent whilst maintaining full recyclability and physical integrity.“We have consistently focused on mono-material products that support closed-loop recycling rather than being sent to landfills,” he said.

Challenges of the move

The move does not come without its challenges, admits Abdul Jebbar. One of them is cost.“Recycled raw materials ultimately cost more than virgin but we have tried our best to offer sustainable solutions at competitive prices, making it easier for the market to adopt these forthcoming changes,” he said.

According to him, the biggest challenge the company faces is the availability of local recycled raw materials.“We continue to work with both government and industry to build the necessary infrastructure to elevate in-country recycling levels of these valuable materials,” he said, adding that educating the public to sort recyclables was extremely important.

François added that the market was still in its“preparation phase” as retailers tried to break old habits.“The region has relied heavily on importing alternative products leading to long waiting times, high shipping costs, and restrictive minimum order quantities, all barriers to widespread adoption,” he said.“However, the landscape is changing rapidly. The emergence of domestic PLA stocks and local warehousing is critical to bridging this gap.”

He added that while challenges remain, the shift toward localised supply chains means the market will be significantly better prepared to meet the demand surge than it was a year ago.