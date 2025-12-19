​​UK Retail Sales Fall, BOJ Hikes Rates

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​UK retail sales disappoint

​UK retail sales fell 0.1% in November including fuel, and 0.2% excluding it, marking a second consecutive monthly decline. The drop came despite Black Friday promotions, suggesting deeper weakness in consumer demand.

​Supermarket volumes declined for a fourth straight month. Department stores saw some uplift from extended sales periods, but non-store retail was dragged lower by weaker demand for gold jewellery.

​The data reinforces concerns about household spending power. For those looking to trade UK retail shares, the persistent weakness points to a challenging environment ahead. Consumer confidence remains negative at -17, despite a marginal improvement in December.

​UK assets showed little reaction. The FTSE 100 dipped 0.1%, gilts weakened slightly, and sterling traded flat below $1.34.

​Public finances offer little relief

​November public sector net borrowing came in at £11.7 billion, below October but above forecasts. Year-to-date borrowing is up 8.2% year-on-year (YoY), leaving limited room for fiscal stimulus.

​This matters for traders because it reduces the likelihood of government intervention to support growth. With fiscal policy constrained and interest rates elevated, the economy faces headwinds that could pressure risk assets.

​WH Smith shares drop on FCA probe

​WH Smith shares fell as much as 6% after confirming the FCA has opened an investigation linked to an earlier accounting error. The company also delayed its results, adding to uncertainty.

​Regulatory investigations typically create extended periods of underperformance as uncertainty lingers. Those with positions need to reassess whether the risk-reward profile justifies holding through this period.

​Bank of Japan continues hiking

​The Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised rates to 0.75%, the highest since 1995. The move reinforces that inflation has become more embedded after decades of deflation.

​The contrast with other major central banks is striking. While the Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of England (BoE) debate rate cuts, Japan is still hiking. This divergence creates opportunities in forex markets, particularly for those trading the yen through contract for difference (CFD) trading.

​Higher rates could trigger repatriation of Japanese capital from foreign assets, with implications for global bond markets. For traders, understanding these cross-border flows becomes increasingly important.

​Markets drift into year-end

​European equities showed little direction, with the STOXX 600 edging lower. Banking stocks gained but technology and consumer names fell.

​With major central bank decisions behind us, markets are settling into year-end mode. Liquidity thins in late December, which can amplify moves on light volume. Those trading through spread betting or other leveraged products should be particularly alert to this seasonal pattern.

​The cautious bias reflects mixed economic data, uncertain policy paths, and limited risk appetite as institutional investors close their books for the year.

Important to know

