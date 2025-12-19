Appeals Court Reopens Apple App Store Antitrust Fight

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A federal appeals court in the United States has breathed new life into a class-action lawsuit accusing Apple of running the App Store as an unlawful monopoly, a ruling that sharpens pressure on one of the world's most valuable companies and adds momentum to antitrust scrutiny facing Big Tech across several jurisdictions.

The Ninth U. S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court decision that had dismissed the case, allowing app developers and consumers to pursue claims that Apple's control over app distribution on iPhones and iPads inflates prices and stifles competition. The court held that plaintiffs had plausibly alleged anticompetitive conduct and were entitled to press ahead, rejecting Apple's argument that the claims were legally insufficient.

At the centre of the lawsuit is Apple's long-standing requirement that apps for its mobile devices be distributed exclusively through the App Store, combined with commissions that typically range from 15 per cent to 30 per cent on digital sales and subscriptions. Plaintiffs argue that the structure forces developers to pass higher costs on to consumers, while preventing rival app stores or alternative payment systems from competing on price or innovation.

The ruling revives a case that had been dealt a major blow earlier this year when a district court decertified the proposed class, citing difficulties in proving common harm across millions of users. The appeals court found that the lower court applied an overly narrow view of antitrust injury at the pleading stage and that questions over damages and class certification could be addressed later in the proceedings.

Legal analysts say the decision significantly raises the stakes for Apple, exposing it to the possibility of damages that could run into the billions of dollars if plaintiffs ultimately prevail. Under U. S. antitrust law, successful claimants can seek treble damages, a prospect that increases financial risk and settlement pressure.

Apple has consistently defended the App Store model as pro-competitive, arguing that it provides developers with access to a global customer base, robust security, and tools that would be costly to replicate independently. The company maintains that commissions fund platform maintenance, fraud prevention, and developer support, and notes that many apps are free or pay reduced fees under programmes for smaller developers.

The revived lawsuit unfolds against a broader backdrop of regulatory and legal challenges to Apple's services business. Courts and regulators worldwide have questioned whether the company's integrated ecosystem unfairly advantages its own products or locks out rivals. In the United Kingdom, the Competition and Markets Authority is examining Apple's mobile browser and cloud gaming practices, while also assessing whether the App Store's rules limit competition. In the European Union, the Digital Markets Act has already compelled Apple to allow alternative app stores and sideloading under certain conditions, marking a structural shift in how the platform operates within the bloc. Japan has moved along a similar path, pressing for changes to app distribution and payment rules.

Although the U. S. case is distinct from those regulatory actions, lawyers note that the factual findings and economic theories overlap, reinforcing claims that Apple's conduct has global competitive effects. The appeals court decision may encourage plaintiffs in other jurisdictions to push forward with private litigation, while giving regulators added leverage in negotiations over compliance.

The case also resonates with the technology sector's ongoing debate over platform power and the boundaries of vertical integration. Apple's tight control over hardware, software, and services has been a cornerstone of its brand and profitability, helping drive growth in high-margin services revenue as smartphone sales mature. Critics argue that the same integration can entrench dominance, making it difficult for developers to challenge platform rules without risking exclusion.

For developers, the lawsuit represents another front in a long-running struggle to loosen Apple's grip over pricing and customer relationships. Several large app makers have publicly criticised the commission structure, while smaller studios contend that limited bargaining power leaves them with little choice but to accept Apple's terms. Consumer advocates, meanwhile, frame the issue as one of higher prices and reduced choice for users who are effectively locked into a single marketplace.

